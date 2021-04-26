Samantha Rose is the founder and CEO of Sorry Robots, a hardware and software design firm. Their flagship brand, GIR, started in Samantha’s apartment kitchen in New York and grew into a full line of award-winning kitchen tools. Samantha has been awarded multiple utility patents and her designs can be found in major retailers across the country, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Target.