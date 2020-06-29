STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten, an industry-leading SaaS company, announced that Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Samantha Russell, was named to InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 list for 2020 for her accomplishments in strengthening the financial advice industry.
The awards program, now in its eighth year, received 625 entries from 221 companies. The editorial staff of InvestmentNews selected all 40 honorees based on the criteria of accomplishment, contribution, leadership and promise.
Russell's mission is to coach advisors on the true value of inbound marketing tactics to level the playing field and alter which advisors consumers are able to find online. Specifically, she helps Independent RIAs or those advisors who uphold a fiduciary duty to their clients to be able to be found by consumers looking for advice that is always in their best interest.
As part of the founding team at Twenty Over Ten, Russell has made thought leadership a priority for the brand, attaining status as one of the top female marketing consultants in the fintech space. As Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer she focuses on helping business owners and others in financial services understand the value of their online presence and connecting them with the marketing tools and digital solutions they need to effectively manage their brand.
"I am incredibly honored to be included in this year's 40 Under 40 by InvestmentNews alongside so many other incredible leaders in the financial industry," said Samantha Russell. "I was shocked when I got the call - I am passionate about sharing content and educational resources that empower advisors to market themselves effectively, and to be recognized for simply doing what I love is such an honor."
Russell, along with the others making the eighth annual 40 under 40 list, is highlighted in the June 29th issue of InvestmentNews and online at investmentnews.com. For more information about the awards please visit: https://40under40inadvice.com.
ABOUT TWENTY OVER TEN:
Twenty Over Ten is a leading SaaS company whose mission is to help professionals in regulated industries redefine their marketing efforts. Twenty Over Ten offers a family of agile marketing products, Lead Pilot, Website Engine and Providence, all which give companies the marketing tools they need to scale. The company is headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit www.twentyoverten.com.
ABOUT INVESTMENTNEWS:
InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. They have maintained a standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge since 1998, which has allowed them to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. For more information, please visit https://www.investmentnews.com/
