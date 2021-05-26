ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berg Engineering & Sales, Company Inc., specializing in nondestructive and material testing equipment since 1969, has launched sales of two innovative NDT spray gun systems —the E-Jet 2 NDT and the Nanogun Electrostatic Sprayer, designed and manufactured by Sames Kremlin. Each tool offers a new approach to efficient and precise testing for the automotive, agriculture, aerospace, construction, industrial, manufacturing, transportation, and wood industries.
The E-Jet 2 NDT is designed for dry powder developer applications during liquid penetrant inspections (LPI). The handheld spray gun is light, nimble, and easy to operate, and works by applying a fine, homogenous layer of powder to the part being tested. A CSV 230 pressure pot ensures optimal coverage by maintaining a low, consistent flow of powder. In safety-critical industries where developer is widely used—such as aerospace—the stable and compact design of the E-Jet 2 NDT is a perfect fit.
The Nanogun Electrostatic Sprayer is designed for low-pressure, liquid solvent, penetrant, and developer based applications. Its high transfer efficiency is based on wide range viscosity, and cuts down on paint consumption, ensures optimal coverage, and saves the operator application time. Because of its lightweight agility, it addresses the challenge of treating parts that are too large or a poor fit for dip tanks. This superior wrap-around ability and penetration is further supported by its consistent electrostatic charge.
Berg Engineering is a proud Sames Kremlin distribution partner. The E-Jet 2 NDT and Nanogun Electrostatic Sprayer offer a modern and convenient option for testers in a wide range of safety-critical industries, while ensuring extreme efficiency and prudent use of consumables during the preparation phase. We are a complete solutions provider that is ISO 17025 accredited, and will guide you in your journey from product research to purchase to post-purchase support and training. Most importantly, we will provide on-site demonstrations of Sames Kremlin products so your team can see them in action, and give you confidence that they are a right fit for your operations.
