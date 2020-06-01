SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Samsara, the leader in industrial IoT, announced a new integration with Ford Commercial Solutions as part of a continued effort to unlock the power of embedded telematics data for fleet customers. With this new launch comes a turnkey integration between Samsara and Ford Data Services™ to seamlessly bring data from Ford's factory-installed telematics devices into the Samsara fleet management platform.
"We're excited to welcome Samsara as an authorized Ford Data Services provider, offering Ford fleet owners seamless integration with their Ford vehicles with embedded modems," said Michelle Moody, Director Ford Commercial Solutions. "We are committed to ensuring customers have the power of choice, to get manufacturer-grade vehicle information from the telematics provider of their choice."
Without installing additional hardware on eligible Ford commercial vehicles with factory installed connectivity devices, customers can now bring Ford-specific data—such as GPS location, robust diagnostics, and fuel usage—into Samsara's unified platform. This platform includes AI dash cams, Vehicle Gateways, Asset Gateways, and more. This rich, manufacturer-grade data can also be leveraged across other business-critical systems, like payroll and supply chain, by using Samsara's open API.
"Fleets are increasingly looking to use data collected directly from embedded telematics devices, but if this data isn't seamlessly integrated into other existing systems it can become more of a headache than a benefit," said Chris Mozzocchi, Director of OEM Integrations at Samsara, "Now, Ford vehicle fleets can collect actionable data from their embedded devices and analyze it alongside the rest of their Samsara data. At the end of the day, this will help fleets run more efficiently, so they can save time and money."
Samsara's Ford Data Services integration is now currently available in beta for eligible Ford commercial vehicles starting model year 2018 or newer in the U.S. with factory installed connectivity devices. Learn more by visiting Samsara's website at www.samsara.com/marketplace/ford.
About Samsara
Samsara is the leader in Industrial IoT. Our mission is to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions combine hardware, software, and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics, and AI to operations. We serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Our growing suite of products include vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls—all in an integrated, open, real-time platform. Samsara was founded in 2015 by the co-founders of Meraki, now part of Cisco Systems. Our team is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in San Jose, Atlanta, and London.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.