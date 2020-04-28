SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to flattening the curve when it comes to the climate crisis, social injustice, or economic inequality. A panel of eminent judges selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more.
Samsara's AI Dash Cam has received an honorable mention in the AI and Data category for its critical role in protecting the truck drivers who power our economy.
Day and night 3.5 million truck drivers are criss-crossing the country, bringing food and essential supplies to households and medical facilities across America. Especially now, they are a critical lifeline keeping all of us safe, and our economy moving.
But driving also brings its own dangers. According to the NHTSA, 885 truckers died on the nation's roads in 2018. That's the highest total since 1988. And speeding - a completely preventable factor - is the cause of these crashes 26% of the time.
Samsara's dual-facing AI dash cam provides fleet managers with the information they need to protect their drivers and their fleet from incidents on the road. These cameras use embedded AI and real-time computing power to interpret road scenes and driver behavior to detect distraction, near collisions, tailgating, and traffic violations for even more visibility into safety incidents and risks. Simply put, these cameras save lives.
"We've helped more than 6,000 fleets build successful video-based safety programs to protect drivers and save lives," said Ryan Reading, VP of Fleet Safety at Samsara. "After implementing our camera technology, customers report fewer accidents, increased driver retention, and even reduced insurance and litigation costs. Truck drivers have never been more critical than they are right now. They're keeping all of us safe, and we want to do the same for them."
"There seems no better time to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, resources, and, in some cases, their scale to tackle society's biggest problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have uncovered some of the smartest and most inspiring projects of the year."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Samsara
Samsara is the leader in Industrial IoT. Our mission is to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions combine hardware, software, and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics, and AI to operations. We serve over 10,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Our growing suite of products include vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls—all in an integrated, open, real-time platform. Samsara was founded in 2015 by the co-founders of Meraki, now part of Cisco Systems. Our team of 1,600 employees is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in San Jose, Atlanta, and London.