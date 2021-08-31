SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xceptional, an award-winning San Diego-based Managed Services Provider, has announced the release of its new Security-as-a-Service and Compliance-as-a-Service offerings.
Founded in 2007 as Xceptional Networks, Inc, by Chris McKewon, the company began as a Value-Add Reseller and IT Integrator. Today, Xceptional provides a portfolio of Managed Security, Compliance, IT Services, and IT design/consulting/implementation services to hundreds of regional and national clients across a dozen regulated industries.
"Research shows that 'meeting security risks' is the top need of MSP clients, and that 75% of clients struggle with regulatory compliance," said Chris McKewon, Xceptional's CEO.
McKewon continued, "With SMBs paying over $11,000 per employee per year to address compliance, organizations are looking for companies like Xceptional to provide proactive, consistent, and cost-effective security and compliance solutions that reduce risks, control costs, and enable their employees to focus on running the business and serving customers – instead of trying to become security and compliance experts."
According to the Thomson Reuters Cost of Compliance 2020 report, "Managing regulatory change was reported as the top compliance challenge in 2020. 34% of companies report outsourcing some or all of their compliance, up from 28% in 2019."
"Xceptional has been engaging beta clients with our new Security-as-a-Service and Compliance-as-a-Service offerings over the last 90 days. We are pleased to announce that the reception and interest around these offerings by our clients has been fantastic," said Danielle Carpenter, Xceptional's COO/CFO.
Xceptional's Compliance-as-a-Service offering includes an initial assessment, findings summary reports, remediation recommendations, and all of the policies, procedures, and documents needed for compliance policies such as HIPAA, CMMC, PCI, and others. This offering also tracks the implementation of remediation activities and corrective actions – documenting compliance improvements and adherence. This reduces the risk, cost, and time associated with regulatory compliance management and provides valuable support during the audit process.
Xceptional's Security-as-a-Service and Compliance-as-a-Service offerings include:
- Annual subscription for security scanning, monitoring, or compliance management software
- One-time installation support services
- Initial scan or assessment (or continuous security scanning and monitoring)
- Ongoing quarterly scans
- Assessment findings/recommendations report and review session
- Remediation recommendations and (optional) assistance
- Policies, procedures, evidence of compliance documents
- Additional supporting documents and worksheets
- Customized remediation support services
Schedule a confidential review of Xceptional's Security-as-a-Service or Compliance-as-a-Service offerings today by calling 858-225-6230, or email us at info@xceptional.com.
About Xceptional
Established in 2007, Xceptional is an innovative provider of proactive Managed IT services and superior IT consulting services. Through a portfolio of Managed Security, Compliance, and IT Services – supported by IT design/consulting/implementation capabilities – Xceptional helps clients to align IT systems and applications with business goals and objectives and assists with the development and implementation of IT or security roadmaps and technology strategies that enable business growth. Clients work with Xceptional because of our knowledgeable staff, proactive IT services, and our responsive engineering and support team that is committed to creating and driving tangible business value for our clients. Embrace the Xceptional experience and contact us today http://www.Xceptional.com.
Please direct media inquiries to pr@xceptional.com.
Media Contact
Juliana Kenny, Mojenta, +1 619.573.6377, juliana@mojenta.com
SOURCE Xceptional