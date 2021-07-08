SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xceptional, a San Diego-based Managed Services Provider, has announced approval from the board of directors to secure and build an investment fund that will accelerate hyper-growth.
Founded in 2007 by Chris McKewon as Xceptional Networks, the company began as a Value-Added Reseller and IT Integrator. Since that time, Xceptional has built a reputation in Southern California for delivering superior Unified Communications, Data Center, and Networking Solutions that help customers to drive positive business outcomes.
Recognizing the market and customer preferences were changing, the company rebranded as "Xceptional" in 2012, and launched a Managed Services practice, providing Managed Services in Network/Wifi, Desktop/Application, Server/Storage, and Unified Communications to small, medium sized, and enterprise clients across nearly a dozen industries.
Today, Xceptional provides a portfolio of Managed Security, Compliance, and IT Services, as well as IT design/consulting/implementation services to a wide variety of organizations both locally and nationally. Xceptional differentiates itself from the heavily saturated MSP market through a portfolio of services, broader and often more sophisticated than MSPs that focus simply on "Help Desk".
The investment fund will accelerate Xceptional's expansion and growth strategy, enabling the organization to reach a greater number of customers across the Western United States. The company has secured the initial strategic capital and the right banking and investment partners and is looking to establish strategic partnerships with other IT managed services and solutions organizations within California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona that offer complementary services.
Please contact Larry Johnes, (880) 881-8540 ljohnes@xceptional.com with strategic partnership inquiries. Media inquiries should be directed to pr@xceptional.com.
About Xceptional
Established in 2007, Xceptional is an innovative provider of proactive Managed IT Services and superior IT consulting services. Through a portfolio of Managed Security, Compliance, and IT Services, supported by IT design/consulting/implementation capabilities, Xceptional helps clients to align IT systems and applications with business goals and objectives, and assists with the development and implementation of IT or security roadmaps and technology strategies that enable business growth. Clients work with Xceptional because of our knowledgeable staff, proactive IT services, and our responsive engineering and support team that is committed to creating and driving tangible business value for our clients. Embrace the Xceptional experience and contact us today. http://www.Xceptional.com
