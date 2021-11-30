SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xceptional – the award-winning, San Diego-based managed services provider – has announced a new partnership with the recognized leader in edge cloud services Zadara to bring innovative new cloud solutions to the market.
"Through this new partnership, Xceptional clients will have more cloud-based storage, compute, and networking solution options available to them when deciding on future needs," stated Xceptional's VP of Marketing and Sales, Mark Dallmeier. "Zadara also provides a more predictable and cost-effective solution to our clients as their billing is based on a pay-only-for-what-you-use model."
Founded in 2007 as Xceptional Networks by Chris McKewon, the company began as a Value-Added Reseller and IT Integrator. Since that time, Xceptional has built a reputation in the southwest for delivering superior unified communications, data center, and networking solutions that help customers drive positive business outcomes.
Zadara was established in 2011 by industry veterans and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Zadara is a disruptor in the technology industry – their Edge Cloud Platform brings award-winning infrastructure technology, including compute, storage, and networking, to where customers need it most. Zadara's solutions have been recognized in the industry for innovation and leadership recently by Gartner, GigaOm, CRN's Tech Innovator Awards, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500.
"Our partnership with Zadara enables us to provide innovative cloud-enabled services to the market. In 2021 we introduced new unified communication as a service, backup as a service, compliance as a service, and security as a service offerings that will help clients reduce the risk, cost, and time associated with running, maintaining, and operating critical IT systems while defending and protecting their data and systems," said Xceptional's CEO Chris McKewon.
"Zadara enables us to scale and deliver our managed services, cloud infrastructure, compute, and storage portfolio globally through its 300 points of presence," McKewon continued. "Our clients benefit because – as their businesses grow and expand regionally, nationally, or globally – our personalized service coverage can expand with them."
As part of this strategic partnership, Xceptional joined Zadara's Federated Edge program for service providers to offer its customers over 300 cloud locations. Through this program, Xceptional can provision IT as-a-service business solutions for customers as close as necessary to those customers' workloads via a network of service provider members. This industry leading program was recognized this month by CRN's 2021 Tech Innovator Award as a finalist.
Xceptional and Zadara have already partnered together to host a LinkedIn Live Ask the Experts Q&A session around the topics of cybersecurity and ransomware in honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. It was Xceptional's most engaged event this year.
"This is the first of many strategic partnership announcements planned for Xceptional. As the company continues to grow and expand, so will our portfolio and partnerships. It is an exciting time as we are committed to bringing more innovative and proven solutions into the market to address the unique business, financial, and security requirements of our clients," Dallmeier shared.
Those looking to rewatch the LinkedIn Live Ask the Experts Q&A session from October or to see when future events will be held, can visit Xceptional's website. Those looking to learn more about Zadara and Xceptional's cloud solutions and service offerings can send an email to info@xceptional.com.
About Xceptional
Established in 2007, Xceptional is an innovative provider of proactive managed IT services and superior IT consulting services. Through a portfolio of managed security, compliance, and IT services – supported by IT design/consulting/implementation capabilities – Xceptional helps clients to align IT systems and applications with business goals and objectives and assists with the development and implementation of IT or security roadmaps and technology strategies that enable business growth. Clients work with Xceptional because of our knowledgeable staff, proactive IT services, and our responsive engineering and support team that is committed to creating and driving tangible business value for our clients. Embrace the Xceptional experience and contact us today. http://www.Xceptional.com.
