SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Diego Virtual School, known for its innovative approach to online learning for middle and high school students, recently unveiled a major redesign of its website. The result is a site that is more student and family friendly, says Principal Diahann Mathis.
"This site will be the ultimate destination for our SDVS families to get the latest events and happenings within the school, as well as important resources for the online student," Mathis says.
The website redesign implements School blocks. This leading web platform offers users integration with Google apps such as Files and Classroom, as well as ADA-compliant technology.
San Diego Virtual School is a public charter school that offers free, personalized education to San Diego County students in middle and high school. The school's mission is to help all students develop the academic and life skills they need to be successful in the future. To fulfill this mission, San Diego Virtual School's online programs offer students more flexibility and opportunity and a more positive learning environment than is typical in a traditional classroom.
The innovative curriculum includes both asynchronous (self-paced assignments) and synchronous (everyone learning together) opportunities. Lessons are presented through several kinds of technological modalities, including video, audio, screen sharing, and interactive tutorials. Experienced, specialized California-credentialed teachers lead online courses in six subject areas: English, Math, Science, Foreign Language, Social Science, and Health and Physical Education. Constant, live support from educators, including one-on-one tutoring, allows students to thrive. The school also offers a diverse portfolio of Career and Technical Education Pathways for students interested in career development in industries ranging from Hospitality to Criminal Justice.
Enrollment is open to any local student, age 18 years or younger, looking for a safe, stable environment in which to continue their education. The school is accredited by Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), approved by National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and meets University of California's A-G course entrance requirements.
Students who want to enroll can start by filling out a brief online form at https://sdvirtualschools.com/get-started/. A school representative will be in touch to explain the next steps.
