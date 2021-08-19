SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN) has ranked as a top company in the San Francisco Bay Area in both corporate philanthropy and the fintech industry.
Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists
The San Francisco Business Times recently named FFN to its list of Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists. The list, which looks at contributions from 2020, included FFN as No. 81.
The corporate philanthropy list celebrates the Bay Area's most generous corporate citizens, and recognizes those companies that give their resources. The annual list recognizes top corporate philanthropists ranked by local cash giving, and includes for-profit companies and nonprofit health care organizations that made contributions to Bay Area-based charitable organizations in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties.
"Recognition on the corporate philanthropy list underscores our commitment to the Bay Area," says Jeff Staley, managing partner at FFN. "It is a symbol of the work we do to invest in people close to our home." FFN was founded in San Mateo in 2002, and continues to maintain its headquarters there.
Largest Fintech Companies in the Greater Bay Area
The publication also named FFN to its list of the Largest Fintech Companies in the Greater Bay Area. The list ranks companies that have offices in Bay Area counties by number of employees. With 200 employees in its San Mateo headquarters, FFN ranked No. 27 out of 67 companies. FFN employs an additional 2,000 in the Phoenix area.
"Our company is focused on helping American consumers reduce debt, build wealth and achieve financial freedom," says Andrew Housser, co-founder and co-CEO of FFN. "Being part of this respected group of financial services companies is a testament to the work we are doing to improve the financial health of people throughout the country."
Freedom Financial Network (http://www.freedomfinancialnetwork.com)
Freedom Financial Network is a consumer financial services company that empowers everyday Americans to move forward towards a better financial future. Products and services include the Freedom Debt Relief program, FreedomPlus personal loans, Lendage mortgage products, and the Bills.com education and resource site.
Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freedom Financial Network also operates an office in Tempe, Arizona, and employs more than 2,200. The company has been voted one of the best places to work in both the San Francisco Bay area and the Phoenix area for several years.
