YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, a leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for students in grades K–12 with more than 750 points of presence worldwide, is now expanding its footprint to Yorba Linda with the signing of Sandeep Malik from the IT sales industry. This new signing brings the leading technology and education franchise statewide count to 54, with an opportunity to add locations in 70 more territories.
Malik enjoyed a successful career in the fast-paced world of computer sales before signing with Sylvan Learning, but his family has long had roots in education as his father and grandmother were both teachers.
When Malik's own children, Naysa and Krishna, reached the age where they could benefit from supplemental education, he found Sylvan's brand far outperformed the competition. Malik's first experience with the brand came from sending his own children there.
"There are a few other options in the area, like Kumon and Mathnasium, but Sylvan is a brand that I completely believe in," Malik said. "Their technology is constantly evolving, and as much as they do learn in school, teachers and parents can't always give them all of the attention or information that they need."
His experience with Sylvan as a customer led him to eventually franchise with the brand. Now, his friends and fellow parents in his community are excited to have the brand nearby.
"I believe education is everything. It inspires the next generation, it changes the community and it really makes a difference," said Malik. "Sylvan is the best option for education because it offers every possible subject for almost every age of student. Everyone is always looking for a reliable tutor. Sylvan is a great addition to the neighborhood.
For more than 40 years, Sylvan Learning has been focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity and inspiring a love for learning, all of which make a big impact in school and in life. Since its founding in 1979, Sylvan Learning has become the leading supplemental and enrichment education franchise in North America thanks to its mission-driven philosophy, educational technology, community-oriented approach and strong franchisee support infrastructure.
Because of its ongoing investment in technology solutions and breadth of content and delivery options provided in-center, both in-home and online, Sylvan has been uniquely positioned to respond to parents' needs in these challenging times.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sylvan Learning has worked hard to support parents. First, in March, Sylvan Learning introduced a virtual tutoring option as school districts transitioned to remote learning. The company is also continuing to utilize its proprietary SylvanSync™ software, which provides teachers and students with adaptive practice sessions. As the school year approached, the brand announced the launch of School Support, a program that provides a variety of services to help children stay on track and parents manage the complexities of this current school year.
As a result of its flexible and innovative offering, the industry-leading learning franchise is continuing to grow. Those who are interested in franchising with Sylvan Learning have the option to provide services completely virtually or offer in-person support to students during their regular virtual school days. By offering a much-needed service during COVID-19, Sylvan Learning franchisees have the opportunity to help families across America during this difficult time.
"Sandeep will be able to make a difference in his community by bringing Sylvan Learning to the families of Yorba Linda," said CEO John McAuliffe. "The Sylvan Learning system is stronger, more nimble and more united than ever. We have ramped up our already-strong training for instruction, local marketing and technology for our franchise owners and expanded our reach for families and students. There is more demand for our services than ever, and we are excited to continue partnering with qualified franchisees to bring Sylvan Learning to new areas across the country."
To learn more about Sylvan franchise opportunities, visit http://www.sylvanfranchise.com.
ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING LLC
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses — and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit http://www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, No Limit Agenccy, 3125263996, lauren@nolimitagency.com
SOURCE Sylvan Learning