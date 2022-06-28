Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) added another strategic partner to its growing cache of associates – Sandia National Laboratories.
Sandia is the U.S.'s premier science and engineering laboratory for national security and technology innovation. This federally funded research and development center collaborates with universities and various companies and addresses complex threats facing the country. Although Sandia is a new strategic partner, it has been a gold sponsor for 2020, 2021, and 2022 WiCyS conferences.
WiCyS works to help recruit and retain women in the cybersecurity field as well as advance them at any level of their career through skills development, networking, and trainings with knowledgeable partners around the world. Their partnerships with businesses, companies, and groups makes impacts on growing the community. These strategic partners support the WiCyS initiatives through annual monetary contributions, which determine if they are Tier 1, 2, or 3.
Being a strategic partner entails year-round engagement and support of the WiCyS organization, especially driving inclusion and diversity changes within the cybersecurity field. Some partnership benefits across all tiers include sponsored educational/best practice webinars, eligibility to post jobs and access member resumes year round, participation in the Veterans Program, logo added to all WiCyS communication, and individual social media promotion, among others.
Strategic partners at various levels have different benefits. Tier 1 includes sponsorship of a WiCyS Student Chapter, and Tier 2 allows the opportunity to form an internship or apprenticeship program branded for WiCyS members, for example.
"Over my last few years at Women in Cybersecurity conferences, I've seen our staff share their enthusiasm for Sandia's mission, desire to support women in cyber, and allyship for all of the cyber community. It's always a refreshing reminder of the strength of our cyber Sandians and the power of our diverse community. We're excited about growing our community and supporting even more inspiring women and allies through Sandia's new strategic partnership with WiCyS," Cindy Veitch, Senior Manager, Information Security Services.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, training, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Fortinet, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Wayfair, Workday. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
