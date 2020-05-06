OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to reach all demographics, accommodate those who are not working in their usual work environments, and continue to utilize cutting edge technology, Sandler (www.sandler.com) has introduced the My Sandler app. Available on Alexa, Android, and iPhone (referral code PR20), My Sandler provides revolutionary, voice-activated training for remote and on-the-go teams.
"We are the largest global professional development organization and we are always committed to bringing innovative tools and content to customer-facing revenue generating individuals," said David Mattson, President & CEO of Sandler. "We pay close attention to what's going on in the marketplace. And the creation of My Sandler supports our dedication to produce content for different styles of learners."
Sarah Skeen, VP of Learning Technology & Implementation at Sandler, pointed out, "My Sandler allows for that in-the-moment learning directly from your mobile device. You can say, 'What is the Sandler sales process?' or 'I want to listen to a Sandler podcast on time management.' People want information in ways that resonate for them and that fit their learning style. That's why the My Sandler app is so important."
The app includes access to courses, programs, and library collections. Some of the titles in the current audio library include:
- How to Succeed Podcast
- The 49 Rules for Sales Leaders
- Sandler Foundations
- Sandler Sales Mastery
- SMS Management
- Sandler Sales Resources
- Sandler Enterprise Selling
- Negotiating Mastery
- The Coach's Playbook
From now through June 30, 2020, there is unlimited access to the My Sandler app. After the promotional period, users may continue to access all content by subscribing to Sandler Online.
Sandler is the world's largest professional development organization, dominating the global industry through an unparalleled network of more than 270 local offices worldwide in more than 30 countries, as well as an award-winning Corporate Development Division at the world headquarters. Serving global enterprise organizations as well as small to medium-sized businesses, Sandler's experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.