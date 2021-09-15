REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awards of recognition were presented at the 2021 Sandler Partners National Summit in Huntington Beach, California. The hybrid in-person/virtual event welcomed over 800 attendees who received the latest insights via technology, sales, and growth presentation tracks. Remote attendees were able to watch a live broadcast of the presentations and visit virtual exhibitor booths, where they met one-on-one with over 40 technology providers. In-person participants spent much of their time outdoors, where meals, mixers, and one-on-one meetings were conducted.
Sandler Partners was proud to announce the recipients of the following awards:
- Broadvoice, Operational Excellence
- 8x8, Top New Provider, and Zoom, Top New Provider
- RingCentral, Largest Revenue Growth
- DYOPATH, Best of Cloud
- Comcast, Best of Cable
- Spectrum, Best of Fiber
- RingCentral, Best of Unified Communications
- BroadVoice, Provider MVP
- Jonathan Protass, Midwest Channel Manager of the Year
- Scott Dragonetti, New England Channel Manager of the Year
- George Sountas, Metro New York Channel Manager of the Year
- Bill Alessi, Mid-Atlantic Channel Manager of the Year
- Kirk Whitney, Great Lakes Channel Manager of the Year
- Joyce Sherlock, Southwest Channel Manager of the Year
- Hillary Corno, West Coast Channel Manager of the Year
- Chris Simmons, Southwest Channel Manager of the Year
- Preston Carpenter, National Channel Manager of the Year
- Chris Jones, Most Influential Channel Leader
"Sandler Partners recognized provider Channel Managers as top award recipients who are in elite company," stated Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "It's one thing to be available when things are easy and going well. But our award recipients rose to the top because of their courage and responsiveness. It was the same message over and over from our voting panel. The winning provider Channel Managers were the ones with the courage to set expectations upfront. They were brave enough to advocate for Partners and customers, even if it meant pushing against the status quo. And they have raised the industry bar for responsiveness to Partners and clients.
"Our award-winning providers, who are in a very tough competition, also shared common themes. They aren't satisfied with the way it's always been done. Instead, they are true partners and demonstrate tremendous channel leadership. They have spent time listening to feedback and actually moved to implement changes that benefit everyone in the ecosystem. They are deserving champions, and we appreciate our partnership!"
Sandler Partners' designated charity, the Surfrider Foundation, hosted an informational exhibit to help attendees learn about the Surfrider mission of protecting the world's oceans and how to become involved personally and through donations. A raffle for a surfboard was held, with Sander Partners matching donations.
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, Sandler has expanded beyond its telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.
