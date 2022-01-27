REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, leading technology solutions distributor and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, announced Gerry Davis has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales Engineering. In his new role, he will lead our engineering team as they support our Partners across the nation with structuring complex opportunities, while also aiding our internal Sales, Marketing department, Solutions teams, and aligned Partners with his technical knowledge and experience. Gerry will continue to expand the team over the next few months to provide additional Sales Engineering support and capabilities for Partners.
With over 20 years of vast industry experience — teaching, consulting, corporate, healthcare, and government — Gerry has an unprecedented ability to understand and keep up with this world of ever-changing technology. Partners and customers who work with Gerry have expressed the importance and benefits of his ability to listen and distill technical knowledge in a way that helps them feel informed and comfortable. His and the engineering team's ongoing contribution will be critical, directly supporting projects and helping us build out educational content and tools to help partners achieve success.
"Gerry immediately impresses clients and partners with his enthusiasm and expertise of cloud, security, data networking, hosting, colocation, virtualization, backup, managed services, and CPE solution design/engineering/consulting," states Alan Sandler, Managing Partner, "His magic is how he can simplify complex technical cloud services so that customers understand and feel confident in moving forward with the right provider solutions for increased productivity combined with enhanced security for their companies. He brings so much to the Sandler Partners ecosystem, and I wanted him in this role because of the success he has demonstrated bringing together our Partners and their customers on multiple large, complex solutions. I'm grateful for Gerry's impact on the organization and looking forward to seeing Gerry continue to empower our Partners in growing their business.
