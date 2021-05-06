LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners will be holding a Technology Master Series on Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13 from 10-11 AM PT each day. The event, held virtually, will be hosted by Sandler Sales Engineering experts Eric Beller and Kamran Kowsari. This will be an opportunity for Partners in the channel to amplify their technology knowledge and learn the ins and outs of Managed IT Services, a solution that is growing in demand as company structures evolve in a post-pandemic world.
Day one will break down what Managed IT Services is, why it matters, and the most common types of available offerings. Services such as Endpoint Management, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Servers, Helpdesk, Virtual CIO, and more will be covered so Partners can understand pros and cons of the variety of options out there. Sales Engineers Eric and Kamran will also highlight key discovery questions to assist agents and use cases to help pinpoint an opportunity.
Day two will be a roundtable discussion with the Sandler Sales Engineering team and technology providers, TPx, Fusion Connect, and Windstream, to discuss insights into key solutions in the industry. The team will also dive into how to pick the best MSP, determining factors for implementing Managed IT Services, and resources Sandler has available to help Partners win more business and retain client relationships.
Alan Sandler, Managing Partner really wants to emphasize, "Our goal is to continually educate our Partners on the hundreds of providers and thousands of service offerings available for their clients in the Sandler Partners portfolio. We have been on the Inc. 5000 list for 11 years in a row because our agent partners continue to refer us more agents!"
He'd also like to add, "Our agents tell us our continuous education and support give them the confidence to engage and become a trusted Partner on all things technology for their clients. They are able to establish better relationships and improve the quality of all aspects of their clients' business through the technology and service providers they recommend. Doing a better job for their clients and selling more services builds revenue and enhances the lifestyle of our agent Partners."
Sandler Partners encourages all agents in the industry to check out our Master Series to see an example of why agent Partners' referrals are the number-one source of Sandler's new business relationships. The Managed IT Services space continues to grow in demand, creating a lucrative opportunity. This one-hour-per-day event will inform agent Partners of these technology trends and give them the information they need for their next client conversation — click here to register.
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sandlerpartners.com.
