New Hire Announcement | Technology Distributor Sandler Partners adds to their team with the addition of Ben Edwards to the Sales Engineering Department as Senior Sales Engineer supporting the West, and CCaaS nationwide.
REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, the leading independent technology solutions broker, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies welcomes Ben Edwards to their growing Sales Engineering team. In his new role, he will support Partners and their customers to identify solutions and help guide them towards crucial approaches, particularly cloud and cybersecurity protection, that are a priority for organizations today.
Ben's past experience working with leaders across the C-Suite, Director, and Managerial levels makes him extremely comfortable discussing, proposing, and addressing organizational technology solution requirements. With an anticipated increase in cyberthreat activity, as stated in a recent White House Cyberthreat Advisory, now is the time to revisit data, system, and network approaches. Cloud, in its many applications, empowers organizations and the people who work for them by allowing everything from remote work to minimizing the threat attack surface. Having the right expertise in place can streamline the journey to innovation and productivity. Having the right expert in place provides the confidence that only comes with trust.
Based in Northern California, Ben will assist the Sandler Partners' community in the West, while also providing nationwide CCaaS support. Partners will get their first chance to meet, talk shop, and start working with Ben when he joins a few members of the Sandler Partners Sales Engineering team at the Channel Partners Conference in Las Vegas April 11-14.
"We're excited to grow the team," states Gerry Davis, SVP of Sales Engineering, "Ben joining Sandler Partners is a statement of our commitment to providing direct support for our Partners, and their ability to serve their customers. It also adds to our capacity to provide education for different technology solutions, sales techniques, and challenges organizations are facing — allowing us to continue setting the bar as the premier independent community of technology professionals. Ben brings a tremendous amount of experience, and we are grateful he is now part of the Sandler Partners family."
Ben's mission will be to further solidify the human element, a strength that Sandler Partners is known for. Partners also have the 24/7 real-time empowerment of the Sandler Portal suite of enhanced online tools to research solutions, providers, generate accurate pricing, promote their services, and review their commission/project statuses. Leading the way with intelligence and expertise, both human and tool based, helps partners achieve, while also providing a tangible support network embodied by the whole sales engineering team.
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing technology solutions brokerage and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.
How Our Partners Benefit — Independently owned. Independent spirit. Our Partner community gains access to our industry leading support network of sales, marketing and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder. We also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.
