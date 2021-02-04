LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, leading master agent, tech distributor, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies warmly welcomes Nick Brown as the newest Director of Channel — Great Lakes Region.
Nick brings key sales and industry experience to the table and is highly knowledgeable in an array of technologies. Brown previously worked in the Northeast and Midwest region while at Fusion and was most recently the President of Sales for GeoStar Communications. He also held positions at XO Communications and CoreComm.
He is a part of Sandler's ongoing expansion into the East Coast, and he joins Justin Marano's East Coast Team. Marano notes, "We are so happy to have Nick join the Sandler East Team to help grow our Great Lakes region out of the great state of Ohio. He has over 20 years of industry experience working with a diverse Partner community and has held a number of leadership roles throughout his professional technology tenure. He's a born leader and anyone who has an opportunity to interact with him immediately sees that which combined with his ability to earn Partners' trust, is the foundation for his success."
Before joining as Director of the Great Lakes Region, Nick previously worked with Sandler on a couple of deals. This insight into Sandler Partners led him to join the team. He says, "As an industry veteran, I, along with many of my partners, worked with Sandler on several deals in the past, and knew from experience that the company has always been very highly regarded in both the agent and carrier community. Sandler is a top-notch organization to do business with and is constantly evolving to best serve the partner community. Couple their enhanced partner resources with a contagious company culture that is ready to help and truly enjoys working for Sandler, it was evident to me that Sandler was the place I wanted to be. I am excited to be part of the team and look forward to helping further grow the company's success."
Nick will be an instrumental aspect of Sandler's continued growth as a member of the East Coast team and will be a resource for Partners in the region.
