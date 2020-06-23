SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, launched the first compact, powerful and accurate RGB & Bi-Color lighting system for iPhone: Prolight Collection.
Prolight RGB
The Prolight RGB provides over 16 million hues of light, giving a versatile spectrum of colors for photography and filmmaking. The pocketable size makes it convenient to place the Prolight in any location, allowing for dynamic indoor and outdoor shots for portrait photography, cinematic storytelling and more.
Prolight Bi-Color
The Prolight Bi-Color is SANDMARC's most powerful light, with a brightness power of 1,500 Lux. It provides warm and cool temperature tones and anything in between - perfect as a key light or fill light.
Precise Colors
With a color rendering index (CRI) of 96+ and color temperature ranging from 1,000-10,000K, the Prolight RGB can produce accurate colors perfect for any shoot. The Prolight Bi-Color provides a color temperature of 3,000-6,500K with a CRI of 95+, giving vivid warm-to-cool tones.
Versatile iPhone Lighting
The Prolight RGB & Bi-Color are compatible with SANDMARC's existing line of gear: SANDMARC Pole - Film Edition and Film Rig.
Our SANDMARC Pole is great for single light use and capturing a variety of angles, while the Film Rig enables you to mount both lights in one setup. The Film Rig also allows one to use a GoPro or any compact camera in addition to the iPhone. More mounting systems coming soon.
