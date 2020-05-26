SANDMARC___Motion_Filter.jpg

SANDMARC

 By SANDMARC

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, launched a new filter system that adapts the iPhone camera to any environment, adding versatile possibilities for content creators: Motion Variable Filter.

Glass with no compromise

Created with durability in mind, the Motion Variable ND Filter is engineered from a cinema glass, yielding true-to-life colors, accurately adjusting exposure and avoiding cross vignetting (X bar) commonly seen in other variable ND filters. The aluminum frame is laser etched with precise markings that indicate "ND" levels or "Stops of light" for easy adjustment.

Dynamic Content

Capture long exposure photography and add cinematic motion blur for upping your filmmaking game. For the new iPhone 11 models, the Motion Filter enables you to shoot with night mode in low light.

Lens Compatible

The Motion Filter is compatible with SANDMARC Lenses: Anamorphic, Wide and Telephoto Lens. Our patented direct threading system enables you to seamlessly attach each lens with no additional step-up rings or mounts.

Technical Specifications

  •  Glass - Multi-coated
  •  Frame - Aluminum
  •  Weight- 20 g (0.7 oz)
  •  Inner Diameter - 40.6 mm
  •  Outer Diameter - 58 mm

Motion Filter System includes:

  • Motion Filter | 3-6 Stops (ND8 - ND64)
  • Phone Clip Mount
  • Filter Pouch

Compatibility

  •  iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11
  •  iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR
  •  iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
  •  iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
  •  iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus
  •  iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus
  •  iPhone 5, iPhone 4, iPhone SE
  •  Samsung S20 Ultra, S20, S10, Note 10, S9
  •  Samsung Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge
  •  Google Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 2, Pixel
  •  Huawei P40/ P30 / P20 Pro, OnePlus 8 / 7 Pro

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIwaU9qMfqY

