Telecommunications Industry Expert to Aid in SQUAN's Continued Strategic Growth and Development
CARLSTADT, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network infrastructure solutions and services provider, SQUAN, today announced the appointment of Sandra K. (Sandy) Howe to its board of directors. Howe brings extensive experience in the global telecommunications, media, and technology industries to enhance SQUAN's plans for strategic growth and development advancements.
With over 25 years of industry experience, Howe currently serves as a board director and past-chair, special committee of Minim (NASDAQ: MINM), a smart home solutions provider of hardware and AI-driven software products sold under the Motorola brand. She has held leadership roles at technology companies such as ARRIS, Cisco and Technetix. At ARRIS, a $6.7B telecommunications equipment company, Howe spent over a decade in senior leadership positions, playing a key role in building their leading market position in the broadband industry. Her global roles included time as Senior Vice President of Strategic Market Development, Global Marketing and, later, Senior Vice President and GM of their global retail business.
"Sandy brings a great depth of experience and understanding of the sector, which we believe adds material value to SQUAN," said Chris Roach, CEO of SQUAN. "We are honored to have her join our board of directors."
A well-known and highly respected industry executive, Howe also serves on the board of directors of NCTA - The Internet & Television Association, which represents the largest cable and media industry companies in all legislative and regulatory matters. For more than a decade, she has also served on the board of The WICT Network and is current chairperson. Within these roles, she serves as an advocate for diversity in the workplace and a role model for STEM.
"SQUAN's market position and growth potential were key factors in my decision to join the Board," said Howe regarding the new role. "I see tremendous value in bridging complementary relationships and industry experience to further the company's strategic growth."
About SQUAN
SQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small-cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks of all types and how new technologies are changing the landscape of infrastructure. SQUAN provides design/build and advisory services for backhaul, small-cells, C-RAN, fiber, Right-of-Way, technical installs, and maintenance. For more information visit: http://www.squan.com.
