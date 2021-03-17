Sandvik provides proforma numbers for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2020, Sandvik announced that a decision had been made to establish a new business area: Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP), consisting of the Crushing and Screening division, which previously was part of the business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology. At the same time, it was announced that Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology would change name to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR). The new structure was effective on January 1, 2021.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions
Q12020
Q22020
Q32020
Q42020
FY2020
Order intake
8,598
8,400
8,519
9,314
34,832
Organic growth, order intake, %
-7
-7
4
17
1
Revenues
8,244
7,899
8,399
9,031
33,572
o/w aftermarket, %
65
62
60
58
61
o/w equipment, %
35
38
40
42
39
Organic growth, revenues, %
-2
-11
-1
-1
-4
Operating profit
1,453
934
1,820
2,192
6,400
% of revenues
17.6
11.8
21.7
24.3
19.1
Adjusted operating profit*
1,453
1,601
1,820
2,011
6,885
% of revenues
17.6
20.3
21.7
22.3
20.5
Net working capital, %
31.3
33.5
30.8
25.7
29.6
Return on capital employed, %
25.5
16.7
32.9
41.7
29.2
No. of employees
12,440
11,741
11,972
12,442
12,442
*Adjusted for items affecting comparability
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions
Q12020
Q22020
Q32020
Q42020
FY2020
Order intake
1,973
1,373
1,614
1,612
6,571
Organic growth, order intake, %
-15
-23
-3
1
-11
Revenues
1,531
1,590
1,536
1,802
6,459
o/w aftermarket, %
56
49
54
50
52
o/w equipment, %
44
51
46
50
48
Organic growth, revenues, %
-15
-16
-6
0
-9
Operating profit
208
232
263
288
990
% of revenues
13.6
14.6
17.1
16.0
15.3
Adjusted operating profit*
208
232
263
335
1,038
% of revenues
13.6
14.6
17.1
18.6
16.1
Net working capital, %
23.9
22.7
22.1
16.7
20.9
Return on capital employed, %
17.6
19.8
23.5
26.9
21.9
No. of employees
1,797
1,636
1,690
1,736
1,736
*Adjusted for items affecting comparability
Stockholm, March 17, 2021
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 79 098 2670.
