MARKHAM, Ontario, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE: STC), a trusted leader in delivering Communications as a Service solutions for businesses of all sizes, service providers and OEMs, today announced the general availability release of PBXact 15, a commercial phone system based on FreePBX, the most popular open source PBX in the world.
FreePBX is driven by the innovation of a very large community of developers and consultants who are committed to delivering the best features for every application.
PBXact 15 makes system management simpler with a redesigned backup and restore process that handles the backups on a per-module basis. Now administrators can create custom backups, perform a cross-version backup, and restore and enjoy more options for keeping data safe. The new Backup & Restore now allows users to back up from an older version of FreePBX and restore it to the latest version. The new features remove the roadblocks that forced users to remain on old versions of the FreePBX.
"We are very excited to provide our customers with a clear upgrade path forward with PBXact 15. With the new backup and restore feature, customers can simply backup their old PBXact 13 and 14 and restore it on new PBXact 15, something that was never possible before," said Nenad Corbic, Chief Technology Officer at Sangoma.
Along with PBXact 15, Sangoma has created a new Upgrade Wizard. With the new FreePBX to PBXact upgrade wizard with flexible per-user licensing, customers can easily convert their existing FreePBX systems to PBXact.
Users will also see increased system performance with the transition from AGI to FastAGI. In previous versions of PBXact, each phone call on the system could spawn several AGI processes, and this could become a bottleneck on systems with a large number of calls. By moving from AGI to FastAGI, this change results in less system overhead for each call made on the system.
PBXact 15 also introduces a technology preview of a new built-in API powered by GraphQL. The new API makes it easier to integrate with third-party applications and enables users to create more efficient business workflows and processes. As of today, there are 10 modules in production that take advantage of the new API with others currently in various stages of development.
"I'm pleased to see our global development team continue to collaborate closely and continue to move the product forward," said Mike White, Vice President of Open Source Sales at Sangoma. White continued, "The teams are focused on both improving innovation and improving process which shows in the work that's been completed in PBXact."
PBXact combines the best features of popular open source FreePBX together with Sangoma's extended commercial and cloud services modules designed to automatically integrate the complete range of Sangoma and 3rd party product lines, creating a true end-to-end solution for all businesses large and small.
For more information about PBXact15 go https://www.sangoma.com/pbx/.
About Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes, service providers, and OEMs. Sangoma's offerings include Unified Communication (UCaaS) and Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) business phone systems, both on-premise, and cloud, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), SIP trunking services (TaaS), and telephony products which can also be deployed as a service (Device as a Service). Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world's most widely used open source communications software, and the FreePBX project, the world's most widely used open source PBX software. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity, and ROI with Sangoma.
Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC).
