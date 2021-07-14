BASEL, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for R&D, today announced that Sanofi, a globally leading biopharmaceutical company, has extended its license for Genedata Selector® to facilitate the digitalization of their strain engineering and optimization workflows. Sanofi and Genedata have a longstanding collaboration using Genedata Selector to centralize the management of their strain genomes and harmonize their genome analysis processes. Sanofi scientists use Genedata Selector to identify high-performance strains through sophisticated analyses of genotypic with phenotypic data. Additionally, Genedata provides consulting services to support Sanofi in scaling up NGS data processing capabilities.
Genedata Selector is an innovative software platform for automating the analysis and management of omics data in bioprocess development. The scalable data management system provides configurable workflows for NGS data capture, integration with other omics data, as well as joint analysis and standardized reporting. The software also includes interactive analysis and intuitive visualization tools, enabling efficient identification of strain engineering targets. Many R&D groups use Genedata Selector as a central data exchange platform to foster collaboration between different internal engineering teams and external research organizations.
Genedata Selector enables Sanofi to improve strain optimization workflows saving time and resources in the development and optimization of production processes. Via the software's easy-to-use interface, teams can collaborate to identify the highest performing strains for production through efficient management and visualization of all NGS data related to the optimization of production strains.
"We are excited about our long-term partnership with Sanofi in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing science," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "At Genedata, we continually strive to help collaborators in the biopharma industry to speed up their R&D processes, streamline, and scale up their data processes. In addition to providing cutting-edge software, we are proud to contribute our domain expertise to help our clients overcome R&D data challenges."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.
