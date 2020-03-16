BETHESDA, Md., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus has caused organizations around the world to transition their workforce away from an office environment to work from home. Yet many organizations lack the policies, resources or training to enable their people to do so securely. In response, SANS Security Awareness, a division of the SANS Institute, has created the "Securely Working from Home" Deployment Kit. This free kit provides security awareness professionals with a step-by-step guide on how to rapidly deploy a training program for their remote staff. All training materials and resources necessary to secure a remote, multi-lingual workforce are included in the kit.
SANS Director of Security Awareness Lance Spitzner explains, "The training materials are a combination of both our public resources and paid training materials. This comprehensive kit includes videos, infographics, podcasts, newsletters and digital signage in multiple languages all bundled in a single package that we are providing as a free resource to all who need it. We understand that this is a unique situation and we want to do everything we can to help the community secure their workforce during these uncertain times."
Webcast Details
To help security awareness professionals digest this wealth of information, a live webcast will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Participants will be provided an overview of the different resources available and insight into how to make the most of them. A recording of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To access the webcast, and replay, visit: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/113875
For additional details on SANS Security Awareness training, including timely blog posts detailing how to create a secure work-from-home workforce, visit: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training
About SANS Security Awareness
SANS Security Awareness, a division of the SANS Institute, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their 'human' cyber security risk. SANS Security Awareness has worked with over 1,300 organizations and trained over 6.5 million people around the world. Security awareness training content is translated into over 30 languages and built by a global network of the world's most knowledgeable cyber security experts. SANS Security Awareness content and training is world-class and available to a global audience. The SANS Security Awareness program includes everything security awareness officers need to simply and effectively build a best-in-class security awareness program. For more information about training programs, please visit: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/products
About SANS Institute
in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)