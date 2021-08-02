WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sansone Air Conditioning, a full-service HVAC provider in South Florida, recently introduced online booking and online shopping on its website, sansone-ac.com.
These features allow prospective and existing Sansone customers to sign up for or renew maintenance plans; order products such as replacement filters; and book service calls—all on their own time, without having to talk to a rep or visit their West Palm location.
Convenient Online Scheduling
Visitors to the Sansone website will find a green "Book Now" button at the top menu on the home page. Clicking the button brings up a list of four options: Schedule Repairs, Emergency, Schedule Maintenance, and Free New System Estimate.
Customers can then select the appropriate category (i.e., Heating & Cooling, Indoor Air Quality or Plumbing) and follow the rest of the prompts to schedule a visit with a Sansone technician.
For customers in need of repairs, the booking window includes a list of frequently reported concerns (such as No Cooling, Thermostat Issues, System is Leaking Water, etc.) along with an option to upload photos or a short video illustrating the problem. From there, customers supply their contact information, schedule and confirm their appointment.
Easy Online Shopping
Customers that wish to order products or services directly from Sansone can choose from a wide range of products offered in the Sansone's brand-new online shop.
Products can be sorted in a variety of ways: by Brand, by Model, by Nominal Size and more, to ensure customers make an accurate selection. Shipping is free within the continental United States.
Customers may order air filter products—sold individually or in multi-packs—and have the items shipped directly to their home. They can even choose Auto Delivery and receive products on a recurring basis; they simply need to select the frequency when ordering.
New and returning customers can also purchase services, such as Sansone's Family Plans for Maintenance or Full Coverage, in the online shop. Other popular items, such as A/C surge protectors, in-duct air purifiers and more are available under Services, with special pricing that includes installation.
Sansone has been providing timely maintenance and repair in South Florida for 45 years, and with these convenient new options for scheduling and purchasing, Sansone's outstanding service has just gotten better.
A commitment to high standards, ongoing training, a family approach—and now, convenient online appointment booking and ordering—distinguishes Sansone from its competitors.
Sansone Air Conditioning's friendly, customer-focused team provides helpful and professional expertise for every quote request and service call.
About Sansone Air Conditioning
Sansone Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated company now in its fourth generation. It was founded in 1976 by Nicholas Sansone to serve Florida homes and businesses, and is today one of the leading home service providers in South Florida.
With over 100,000 satisfied customers, an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, an A rating on Angie's List, and over 1,000 five-star reviews on Google, Sansone's hands-on approach and commitment to outstanding service distinguishes it from other contractors.
Sansone employs a diverse staff of experienced professionals. All technicians are factory trained and NATE certified.
For more information, visit https://www.sansone-ac.com.
Media Contact
Karen Duarte, Exults Digital Marketing Agency, 954-763-1130, karen.duarte@exults.com
SOURCE Sansone Air Conditioning