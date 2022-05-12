Today, EBizCharge for SAP B1 HANA 10 Cloud solution has achieved SAP-certified integration with the SAP HANA® platform. The solution has been proven to interoperate with SAP B1 HANA 10 Cloud, allowing users to securely run credit cards and ACH payments directly inside this software.
IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that EBizCharge integrates with SAP B1 HANA 10 Cloud using standard integration technologies to process credit cards and ACH payments, send email payment reminders to customers, and automate payment collections with SAP HANA B1 10 Cloud. Partner offerings that have certified integration with SAP B1 HANA 10 Cloud are content, technology, or infrastructure products that are proven to interoperate with the SAP HANA platform.
"Our development partnership with SAP B1 is very important to us as this is what allows us to provide a stellar solution to our SAP users, so excelling in SAP certifications is one of our highest priorities," said Rebecca Seliner, Vice President of Product Development and Operations.
In addition, EBizCharge has joined or continues to participate in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. Through the program, partners work closely with SAP to develop and certify the technical integration of their solutions with SAP software. Integrated partner applications extend, complement, and add value to SAP solutions, thereby helping mutual customers more successfully meet business needs and drive strong results.
About EBizCharge
EBizCharge is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with its all-in-one payment solution. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and enhance the overall payment collection process. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, Zoho, and WooCommerce. EBizCharge is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Hamilton, EBizCharge, (888) 500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE EBizCharge