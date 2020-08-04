HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, Inc. today announced it has received an equity investment from SAP SE (NYSE: SAP). The move marks a key milestone in the 16-year relationship between the companies and underscores SAP's focus to accelerate innovation with its ecosystem on behalf of its customers.
Vistex is an industry leader enabling progressive companies to further enable sales and marketing while reducing risk, accelerating digital transformation, and helping to future-proof their SAP investments. Vistex solutions are sold as SAP Solution Extensions. The company's software manages mission-critical programs, including pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, as part of the enterprise management system. Its solutions run inside or alongside SAP Business Suite applications, as well as SAP S/4HANA®, offering real-time insights into program performance.
Vistex has a successful track record of deploying solutions for hundreds of customers across a variety of verticals including consumer products, wholesale distribution, retail, life sciences, high tech, media and entertainment, industrial manufacturing, chemicals and automotive. Customers will now receive a new level of continuity and accelerated innovation, especially in cloud solutions.
"Vistex is a pioneer in developing ERP solution extensions for the unique needs of industries ranging from media to agriculture, to consumer products and automotive," said Karl Fahrbach, chief partner officer at SAP. "More than ever, businesses need tools like those developed by Vistex to remain agile and adapt to ever-changing economic trends while offering the ability to make smarter, faster business decisions based on real-time data."
"I am proud of the enduring partnership we have built with SAP. This opens a new chapter, to propel leading edge transformation for customers leveraging proven world-class SAP technologies and solutions," says Sanjay Shah, Founder & CEO of Vistex. Raju Datla, President of Vistex added "Building on SAP's Industry Cloud announcement, we look forward to supporting critical business processes with advanced technologies designed specifically for verticals."
As the world navigates an unprecedented challenge, GE Healthcare continues its global rollout of Vistex and SAP technologies. Scott Hodgson, Senior Director of Commercial Excellence, noted, "Vistex functionality drives tremendous value as part of our digital transformation. Vistex is a pioneer in designing and implementing solutions that extend SAP's capabilities. I am confident that the advancement of this partnership between SAP and Vistex will benefit customers the most."
This investment in Vistex showcases SAP's commitment to developing its partner community and reflects the impact that the partner ecosystem has on its overall success. Vistex will continue to explore other partnerships that benefits its customers.
About Vistex
Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottom line. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Vistex Solutions for SAP software utilize core SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA environments to maximize customer investment.
