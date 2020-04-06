HERNDON, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®), a U.S.-based independent subsidiary of SAP, today has donated $20,000 to the Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) to purchase technology support for students in need as they prepare to transition to distance learning.
As COVID-19 has forced students into the virtual classroom, the Foundation for FCPS has established the "Access for All Fund" to provide resources to students in need so they can continue to be connected to their classrooms and learning environments. To help make this transition more seamless, SAP NS2 will donate funds that will be allocated towards MiFis, laptop computers, and supplies for students.
"There's never been a more critical time for business leaders to step up to help narrow the digital divide for these young learners," says Mark Testoni, CEO of SAP NS2. "No matter where we do business, there's a technology gap between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' in our own backyards," he says.
In addition to the challenges posed by lack of face-to-face interaction in the classroom, the struggle to learn effectively is exacerbated for students who have little to no access to technology. "Nearly 60,000 FCPS students who live in poverty need access to the internet in order to learn effectively from their homes," says Elizabeth Murphy, Executive Director of the Foundation for FCPS. "Donations like this one will allow us to support our most vulnerable students and their families as we navigate through this crisis."
Across grade levels and across Fairfax County's geography, students have differing levels of access to reliable technology and the internet as a learning tool, according to the FCPS Distance Learning Plan. The plan states that the county is seeking to leverage technology to further learning opportunities and options, citing an important component of its distance learning plan is to mitigate inequities in technology and internet access.
Distance learning requires the active contributions of many partners. For more information on how to support students in need, visit the Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools website.
To help those who are food insecure during the COVID-19 pandemic, SAP NS2 has also pledged to donate $10,000 per month to food banks in regions where employees live and work. To see what else SAP NS2 is doing to help its employees, customers, and communities, such as providing free access to technology solutions, visit: https://sapns2.com/covid.
