LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprises are adopting SAP S/4HANA to exploit new sources of revenue and streamline processes with the help of its big data and analytics capabilities. To respond more effectively to volatility in supply and demand, enterprises leverage SAP S/4HANA to improve visibility over business processes. Faster implementation cycles with the use of preconfigured solutions, fewer customizations, and agile development have gained traction, as enterprises are looking for faster time-to-value from their investment in SAP S/4HANA.
This is one of the top findings from Avasant's SAP S/4HANA Services 2021–2022 RadarView™, a comprehensive study on SAP S/4HANA services, taking a close look at the leaders, innovators, disruptors, and challengers in this market.
This report also addresses the need for enterprises to accelerate their digital journeys, embrace the cloud, and identify the right SAP S/4HANA service providers. It highlights key trends in the SAP S/4HANA services market and Avasant's viewpoint on the market's direction over the next 12 to 18 months.
Avasant evaluated 37 providers using three dimensions: practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, and investments and innovation. Of the 37 providers, 21 are recognized as having brought the most value to the market over the past 12 months.
The RadarView recognizes platform providers in four categories:
- Leaders: Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCL, IBM, and Infosys
- Innovators: Cognizant, SAP, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro
- Disruptors: Atos, DXC, LTI, and NTT DATA
- Challengers: Birlasoft, Delaware, Fujitsu, InvenioLSI, Mindtree, and Zensar
Naresh Lachmandas, partner and senior fellow with Avasant, congratulated the winners noting, "With the demand for customer-centric business models, enterprises should leverage adaptive technologies like AI, ML, and analytics to set the foundation for SAP S/4HANA transformation. Engaging a service provider to drive change management can align organizational objectives with the transformation."
Some of the findings from the full report include the following:
- More than 50% of the SAP S/4HANA adopters in the last year were net new, increasing the SAP S/4HANA customer base to 17,500, up by 16% over last year.
- SAP's industry-specific cloud solutions built on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and Signavio business process intelligence solutions allow enterprises to swiftly transform their business models as the world starts recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.
- Modernizing supply chains with SAP best practices and migrating to the cloud shape a future-proof digital infrastructure, allowing organizations to respond more effectively to supply-demand volatility.
- Service providers are helping customers by providing user training, developing pseudo systems, and automating workflows to transform their business model with minimal business impact.
"Enterprises should look at SAP S/4HANA adoption as a strategic transformation initiative and not just as an IT modernization effort," said Premal Shah, senior analyst with Avasant. "Standardizing on industry-leading best practices and leveraging data to generate actionable insights will help businesses maximize the value of their investment."
The full report also features RadarView profiles of the top 21 service providers, including their solutions, offerings, and experience in assisting enterprises in digital transformation.
This Research Byte is a brief overview of the full SAP S/4HANA Services 2021–2022 RadarView™.
