HOLON, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

 

Summary Results for First Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

















GAAP



Non-GAAP





Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% Change

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% Change

Revenue

$109.6

$90.5

21.1%

$110.2

$90.5

21.7%

Gross Profit

$44.3

$36.3

22.0%

$49.2

$39.8

23.7%

Gross Margin

40.4%

40.1%

 30 bps

44.7%

44.0%

 70 bps

Operating Income

$12.4

$10.3

20.3%

$19.0

$14.6

30.0 %

Operating Margin

11.3%

11.4%

 (10) bps

17.2%

16.1%

 110 bps

Net Income (*)

$9.8

$6.8

44.2%

$14.9

$10.4

43.2%

Diluted EPS

$0.18

$0.13

38.5%

$0.27

$0.20

35.0%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.

"Our revenue growth in the first quarter validates our strategy of building global diversity with a broad business portfolio, which provides the foundation for Sapiens' performance and growth. Solid execution in the first quarter delivered 22% non-GAAP revenue growth, with non-GAAP revenues reaching a record $110 million and non-GAAP operating margin increasing to 17.2% from 16.1%. Our growth in the first quarter originated primarily from Europe and Rest-of-the-World. Operating a global company across multiple insurance markets and deploying a diversified product offering allows us to balance our growth, resources, investments, and risks across regions and markets. With a strategic focus and the increasing global market demand for digital insurance solutions and transformations, Sapiens is well positioned for continued financial performance," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.

"We are increasing our 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $459 to $464 million from our prior range of $457 to $463 million. We are also updating our operating profit margin guidance, due to our plan initiated this quarter to manage our growth and investment in delivery capabilities in the North American P&C CoreSuite business, and following the recent spike in COVID-19 in India, which will increase our labor costs in the short term. As a result of these two factors, operating margin in 2021 is expected to be in the range of 17.0% to 17.4%, compared to the previous range of 17.7% to 18.0%. I would like to highlight that Sapiens remains committed to increasing its profitability and margins, as we have done year after year."

 Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, May 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888- 642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Sapiens' website at https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same location for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which may last longer than expected and materially adversely affect our results of operations; the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus outbreak, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES                   



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)















  Three months ended







 March 31,







2021



2020







(unaudited)



 (unaudited)













 Revenue



109,592



90,534

 Cost of revenue



65,336



54,270













 Gross profit



44,256



36,264













 Operating expenses:











 Research and development, net



13,088



10,526



 Selling, marketing, general and administrative



18,803



15,460

 Total operating expenses



31,891



25,986













 Operating income



12,365



10,278













 Financial and other expenses, net



515



1,487

 Taxes on income



1,948



1,901













 Net income



9,902



6,890













 Attributed to non-controlling interest



67



70













 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



9,835



6,820

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share



0.18



0.14













 Diluted earnings per share



0.18



0.13













 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

  to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)



54,689



50,175











 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

 to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)



55,567



51,083

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

















  Three months ended







March 31,







2021



2020







(unaudited)



 (unaudited)













 Revenue



110,222



90,534

 Cost of revenue



60,993



50,743













 Gross profit



49,229



39,791













 Operating expenses:











 Research and development, net



14,720



11,963



 Selling, marketing, general and administrative



15,509



13,214

 Total operating expenses



30,229



25,177













 Operating income



19,000



14,614













 Financial and other expenses, net



515



1,487

 Taxes on income



3,510



2,645













 Net income



14,975



10,482













 Attributable to non-controlling interest



67



70













 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



14,908



10,412

























 Basic earnings per share



0.27



0.21













 Diluted earnings per share



0.27



0.20























Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)



54,689



50,175











Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)



55,567



51,083

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES 



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

























Three months ended





March 31,





2021



2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)











GAAP revenue



109,592



90,534

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue



630



-

Non-GAAP revenue



110,222



90,534





















GAAP gross profit



44,256



36,264

Revenue adjustment



630



-

Amortization of capitalized software



1,784



1,496

Amortization of other intangible assets



2,559



2,031

Non-GAAP gross profit



49,229



39,791











GAAP operating income



12,365



10,278

Gross profit adjustments



4,973



3,527

Capitalization of software development



(1,632)



(1,437)

Amortization of other intangible assets



1,366



589

Stock-based compensation



1,399



622

Acquisition-related costs *)



529



1,035

Non-GAAP operating income



19,000



14,614











  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders



9,835



6,820

  Operating income adjustments



6,635



4,336

  Taxes on income



(1,562)



(744)

  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'   shareholders



14,908



10,412

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)























Q1 2021



Q4 2020



Q3 2020



Q2 2020



Q1 2020





















Revenues

110,222



102,936



97,968



93,063



90,534

Gross profit

49,229



47,044



44,206



41,900



39,791

Operating income

19,000



18,666



17,859



16,783



14,614

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

14,908



14,461



13,746



13,340



10,412

Adjusted EBITDA

20,120



20,032



19,010



17,854



15,724





















Basic earnings per share

0.27



0.27



0.27



0.27



0.21

Diluted earnings per share

0.27



0.27



0.27



0.26



0.20























Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands























Q1 2021



Q4 2020



Q3 2020



Q2 2020



Q1 2020





















North America

44,754



47,303



49,979



46,610



44,567

Europe

57,642



49,225



42,394



41,030



40,232

Rest of the world

7,826



6,408



5,595



5,423



5,735





















Total

110,222



102,936



97,968



93,063



90,534









































Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands





Q1 2021



Q4 2020



Q3 2020



Q2 2020



Q1 2020





















Cash-flow from operating activities

11,755



21,030



16,705



14,761



5,759

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,632)



(1,604)



(1,506)



(1,251)



(1,437)

Capital expenditures

(821)



(725)



(963)



(393)



(552)

Free cash-flow

9,302



18,701



14,236



13,117



3,770





















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*)

(**)

1,280



2,363



242



1,562



737





















Adjusted free cash-flow

10,582



21,064



14,478



14,679



4,507

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation 

U.S. dollars in thousands















Three months ended





 March 31,





2021



2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)











GAAP operating income



12,365



10,278











Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue



630



-

Amortization of capitalized software



1,784



1,496

Amortization of other intangible assets



3,925



2,620

Capitalization of software development



(1,632)



(1,437)

Stock-based compensation



1,399



622

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs



529



1,035











Non-GAAP operating income



19,000



14,614











Depreciation



1,120



1,110











Adjusted EBITDA



20,120



15,724

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands



















March 31,



December 31,







2021



2020







 (unaudited)



 (unaudited)













 ASSETS























 CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents



142,184



152,561



Short-term bank deposit



30,000



30,000



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



74,762



65,409



Other receivables and prepaid expenses



16,494



19,388















Total current assets



263,440



267,358













 LONG-TERM ASSETS











Property and equipment, net



16,585



16,970



Severance pay fund



6,604



6,582



Goodwill and intangible assets, net



352,130



363,597



Operating lease right-of-use assets



51,716



54,390



Other long-term assets



6,078



5,264















Total long-term assets



433,113



446,803













 TOTAL ASSETS



696,553



714,161













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















 CURRENT LIABILITIES











Trade payables



6,057



5,389



Current maturities of Series B Debentures



19,796



19,796



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



68,750



75,119



Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



10,719



9,924



Deferred revenue



41,470



34,548















Total current liabilities



146,792



144,776













 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES











Series B Debentures, net of current maturities



78,906



98,676



Deferred tax liabilities



14,704



16,010



Other long-term liabilities



13,037



12,129



Long-term operating lease liabilities



46,531



48,773



Redeemable non-controlling interest



562



517



Accrued severance pay



9,530



9,586















Total long-term liabilities



163,270



185,691













EQUITY





386,491



383,694













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



696,553



714,161

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands















For the three months ended

March 31,





2021



2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

 

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income



9,902



6,890

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating

 activities:









Depreciation and amortization



6,829



5,226

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures



26



33

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees



1,399



622

Capital loss from sale of property and equipment



5



-











Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:









Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables



(10,541)



(9,009)

Deferred tax assets, net



(1,913)



(1,257)

Other operating assets



6,116



2,260

Trade payables



609



(52)

Other operating liabilities



(7,774)



(759)

Deferred revenues



6,995



1,655

Accrued severance pay, net



102



150











Net cash provided by operating activities



11,755



5,759











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment



(821)



(552)

Investment in deposit



-



(665)

Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition



-



22,890

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(22,061)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



154



-

Capitalized software development costs



(1,632)



(1,437)











Net cash used in investing activities



(2,299)



(1,825)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from employee stock options exercised



413



600

Repayment of Series B Debenture



(19,796)



(9,898)

Receipt of short-term loan



-



20,000

Payment of contingent considerations



(537)



(538)

Dividend to non-controlling interest



(31)



-











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(19,951)



10,164











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



118



(836)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(10,377)



13,262

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period



152,561



66,295











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period



142,184



79,557

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest) equal to $384 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (22.55)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.92).

 

