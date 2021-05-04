HOLON, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Summary Results for First Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
% Change
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
% Change
Revenue
$109.6
$90.5
21.1%
$110.2
$90.5
21.7%
Gross Profit
$44.3
$36.3
22.0%
$49.2
$39.8
23.7%
Gross Margin
40.4%
40.1%
30 bps
44.7%
44.0%
70 bps
Operating Income
$12.4
$10.3
20.3%
$19.0
$14.6
30.0 %
Operating Margin
11.3%
11.4%
(10) bps
17.2%
16.1%
110 bps
Net Income (*)
$9.8
$6.8
44.2%
$14.9
$10.4
43.2%
Diluted EPS
$0.18
$0.13
38.5%
$0.27
$0.20
35.0%
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.
"Our revenue growth in the first quarter validates our strategy of building global diversity with a broad business portfolio, which provides the foundation for Sapiens' performance and growth. Solid execution in the first quarter delivered 22% non-GAAP revenue growth, with non-GAAP revenues reaching a record $110 million and non-GAAP operating margin increasing to 17.2% from 16.1%. Our growth in the first quarter originated primarily from Europe and Rest-of-the-World. Operating a global company across multiple insurance markets and deploying a diversified product offering allows us to balance our growth, resources, investments, and risks across regions and markets. With a strategic focus and the increasing global market demand for digital insurance solutions and transformations, Sapiens is well positioned for continued financial performance," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.
"We are increasing our 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $459 to $464 million from our prior range of $457 to $463 million. We are also updating our operating profit margin guidance, due to our plan initiated this quarter to manage our growth and investment in delivery capabilities in the North American P&C CoreSuite business, and following the recent spike in COVID-19 in India, which will increase our labor costs in the short term. As a result of these two factors, operating margin in 2021 is expected to be in the range of 17.0% to 17.4%, compared to the previous range of 17.7% to 18.0%. I would like to highlight that Sapiens remains committed to increasing its profitability and margins, as we have done year after year."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which may last longer than expected and materially adversely affect our results of operations; the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus outbreak, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.
While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
109,592
90,534
Cost of revenue
65,336
54,270
Gross profit
44,256
36,264
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
13,088
10,526
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
18,803
15,460
Total operating expenses
31,891
25,986
Operating income
12,365
10,278
Financial and other expenses, net
515
1,487
Taxes on income
1,948
1,901
Net income
9,902
6,890
Attributed to non-controlling interest
67
70
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
9,835
6,820
Basic earnings per share
0.18
0.14
Diluted earnings per share
0.18
0.13
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)
54,689
50,175
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
55,567
51,083
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
110,222
90,534
Cost of revenue
60,993
50,743
Gross profit
49,229
39,791
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
14,720
11,963
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
15,509
13,214
Total operating expenses
30,229
25,177
Operating income
19,000
14,614
Financial and other expenses, net
515
1,487
Taxes on income
3,510
2,645
Net income
14,975
10,482
Attributable to non-controlling interest
67
70
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
14,908
10,412
Basic earnings per share
0.27
0.21
Diluted earnings per share
0.27
0.20
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
54,689
50,175
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
55,567
51,083
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
109,592
90,534
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
630
-
Non-GAAP revenue
110,222
90,534
GAAP gross profit
44,256
36,264
Revenue adjustment
630
-
Amortization of capitalized software
1,784
1,496
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,559
2,031
Non-GAAP gross profit
49,229
39,791
GAAP operating income
12,365
10,278
Gross profit adjustments
4,973
3,527
Capitalization of software development
(1,632)
(1,437)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,366
589
Stock-based compensation
1,399
622
Acquisition-related costs *)
529
1,035
Non-GAAP operating income
19,000
14,614
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
9,835
6,820
Operating income adjustments
6,635
4,336
Taxes on income
(1,562)
(744)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
14,908
10,412
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Revenues
110,222
102,936
97,968
93,063
90,534
Gross profit
49,229
47,044
44,206
41,900
39,791
Operating income
19,000
18,666
17,859
16,783
14,614
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
14,908
14,461
13,746
13,340
10,412
Adjusted EBITDA
20,120
20,032
19,010
17,854
15,724
Basic earnings per share
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.21
Diluted earnings per share
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.26
0.20
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
North America
44,754
47,303
49,979
46,610
44,567
Europe
57,642
49,225
42,394
41,030
40,232
Rest of the world
7,826
6,408
5,595
5,423
5,735
Total
110,222
102,936
97,968
93,063
90,534
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Cash-flow from operating activities
11,755
21,030
16,705
14,761
5,759
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,632)
(1,604)
(1,506)
(1,251)
(1,437)
Capital expenditures
(821)
(725)
(963)
(393)
(552)
Free cash-flow
9,302
18,701
14,236
13,117
3,770
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*)
1,280
2,363
242
1,562
737
Adjusted free cash-flow
10,582
21,064
14,478
14,679
4,507
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP operating income
12,365
10,278
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
630
-
Amortization of capitalized software
1,784
1,496
Amortization of other intangible assets
3,925
2,620
Capitalization of software development
(1,632)
(1,437)
Stock-based compensation
1,399
622
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
529
1,035
Non-GAAP operating income
19,000
14,614
Depreciation
1,120
1,110
Adjusted EBITDA
20,120
15,724
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
142,184
152,561
Short-term bank deposit
30,000
30,000
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
74,762
65,409
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
16,494
19,388
Total current assets
263,440
267,358
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
16,585
16,970
Severance pay fund
6,604
6,582
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
352,130
363,597
Operating lease right-of-use assets
51,716
54,390
Other long-term assets
6,078
5,264
Total long-term assets
433,113
446,803
TOTAL ASSETS
696,553
714,161
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
6,057
5,389
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
68,750
75,119
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
10,719
9,924
Deferred revenue
41,470
34,548
Total current liabilities
146,792
144,776
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
78,906
98,676
Deferred tax liabilities
14,704
16,010
Other long-term liabilities
13,037
12,129
Long-term operating lease liabilities
46,531
48,773
Redeemable non-controlling interest
562
517
Accrued severance pay
9,530
9,586
Total long-term liabilities
163,270
185,691
EQUITY
386,491
383,694
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
696,553
714,161
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the three months ended
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
9,902
6,890
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
6,829
5,226
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
26
33
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
1,399
622
Capital loss from sale of property and equipment
5
-
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(10,541)
(9,009)
Deferred tax assets, net
(1,913)
(1,257)
Other operating assets
6,116
2,260
Trade payables
609
(52)
Other operating liabilities
(7,774)
(759)
Deferred revenues
6,995
1,655
Accrued severance pay, net
102
150
Net cash provided by operating activities
11,755
5,759
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(821)
(552)
Investment in deposit
-
(665)
Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition
-
22,890
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(22,061)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
154
-
Capitalized software development costs
(1,632)
(1,437)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,299)
(1,825)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
413
600
Repayment of Series B Debenture
(19,796)
(9,898)
Receipt of short-term loan
-
20,000
Payment of contingent considerations
(537)
(538)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
(31)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(19,951)
10,164
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
118
(836)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(10,377)
13,262
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
152,561
66,295
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
142,184
79,557
Debentures Covenants
As of March 31, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest) equal to $384 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (22.55)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.92).
