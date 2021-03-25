SANTA ANA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smarty Social Media, a social media marketing agency based in Orange County, Calif., announced that one of its own, Media Director Sarah Kalosa, has been named to the MM+M 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 and will be honored today during a virtual ceremony. In its second year, the program shines a light on the young marketers whose leadership, thinking and digital know-how have contributed to the industry's continued growth under challenging market conditions. Kalosa is among a list of impressive individuals who represent a wide range of the industry's most well-respected organizations.
"Sarah Kalosa is a rising star in media demonstrating strategic leadership and has accomplished so much in her career even under the age of 30," said Jami Eidsvold, CEO, Smarty Social Media. "I've had the privilege of working with Sarah for over six years now, both as an agency client of hers and now managing her directly as an integral part of our strategic team. I can say with certainty that she demonstrates the poise and confidence of an executive level media strategist who can creatively work with our clients to achieve their goals."
In her three years at Smarty, Kalosa has combined her paid social expertise with excellent client service and a talent for finding creative solutions that consistently deliver on business KPIs and drive efficient media performance. She is one of the select few rising stars who continues to demonstrate and inspire leadership, thinking, confidence and digital know-how in the challenging and evolving healthcare marketing space. A few of her career accomplishments include:
- Clients Sarah has managed full-funnel media campaigns for include: Invisalign, CoolSculpting, Solta Medical, DermTech, Whisper, Cala Health and Treace Medical Concepts.
- Her expertise helped to win numerous industry awards for clients such as the Digital PR Awards Best Social Networking Campaign, Shorty Awards Finalist for Large Media Buying Strategy & PR News Social Media Awards Best Facebook Marketing Campaign.
- Kalosa has also managed to level up consistently and pivot quickly along with the vast changes in the social media landscape over the past seven years. She can think strategically and creatively, while also executing with flawless accuracy.
- Kalosa maintains current knowledge related to social media platforms, and the majority of her growth in ad planning and buying has been self-taught. Since 2013, she has consistently expanded her role from an Ad Buyer, to Social Marketing Manager, Senior Social Marketing Manager, and now Media Director as a result of her dedication to her craft and a proven track record of success.
"I'm honored to be named among such an impressive group of professionals," said Kalosa. "I wouldn't be in this position without the support from the entire Smarty team and a culture that inspires and fosters growth."
To see Kalosa's profile and for more information about MM+M's 40 Under 40 program, visit https://www.mmm-online.com/40-under-40/mmm-40-under-40-2021/#sam-glassenberg.
About Smarty Social Media
Smarty Social Media is a full-service social media marketing agency based in Southern California with a specialization in healthcare and wellness. Founded in 2013, Smarty is dedicated to helping companies of all shapes and sizes leverage social media to drive consumer and customer demand. Services include social media strategy, paid media, influencer marketing, content development and social customer care, along with Smarty's proprietary Social Academy training program. From well-established healthcare companies to medical device start-ups looking to disrupt their space, the Smarty team has expertise in the management of social advertising within these highly regulated industries. Smarty is dedicated to delivering smart social media marketing solutions that are custom-built, executed flawlessly and designed to deliver measurable results against client business goals. Visit http://www.smartysm.com for information.
About MM+M
First published in 1966 as Medical Marketing & Media, MM+M is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of the growing industry. The title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features – timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing. MM+M also develops conferences and live and virtual events, and engineers the industry's premier awards program, the MM+M Awards.
