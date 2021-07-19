MELBOURNE, Australia , July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantum visionary thought leader and Founder of Sarah Tynan International, Sarah Tynan announced the second launch of 'The Quantum Business Academy' flagship program, a 12-month journey into the Quantum that teaches entrepreneurs about the multi-dimensionality aspect of business creation. ST International also features 'The Quantum Coach Certification' flagship program.
Soulpreneurs are spiritually oriented, love personal and spiritual development, and are open to doing things differently. While most businesses focus only on strategy, the Quantum Business Academy (QBA) puts them in the deliberate seat of creation and flips all the paradigms in business & creation. It interweaves a super solid 3D strategy with the 4th and 5th-dimensional aspects of energetic creation and frequency alchemy. People in the QBA are free spirits and rogue entrepreneurs who are looking to break the chains of the old paradigm of business and want to live life on their terms, which is exactly what the program aims to achieve.
This was just six months after Sarah's first successful launch, she announced that the second launch sold out!!
Which is telling for what the future holds for the QB Academy.
"My mission is to uplift the collective consciousness by helping other souls create wildly abundant, soul-aligned businesses. I have now taken it a step further by launching the Quantum Business Academy. The most important aspect of this work is being able to access and embody that which sets your soul on fire. Exploring and enjoying life and experiencing abundance is a birthright. I want to teach you how all this and more is available through the QBA," said Tynan.
Sarah has spent the last 15+ years immersed in the world of Quantum Energy as a Quantum Coach, Kinesiologist, and Master Mind Speaker. For years, she supported 6 and 7 figure entrepreneurs in creating more abundance in their business through quantum energy and aligning their frequency. Taking all the knowledge she gained, she created the Quantum Coach Certification so other people could support their clients the same way she did.
"I have always wondered why we were never taught in school how to access and utilize one of the most powerful assists we'll ever have—our energy. Quantum physics and the laws of frequency govern our whole universe and our ability to create. We should learn how to tap into all of this, so we can be the living embodiment of our own intentional creation," said Tynan.
Whether it's through the Quantum Coach Certification or the QBA, Sarah created ST International to teach soul-centred entrepreneurs how to become magnetic to results, shift into new timelines, and create freedom and abundance in their life and business. It's all about empowering them to tap into their innate ability to create by learning how to harness the power of their frequency.
