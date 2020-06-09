MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saratech, an award-winning provider of Engineering Services, Siemens Digital Industries PLM Software and 3D Printing Solutions, has announced the acquisition of Apex Digital Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. (Apex), a PLM software provider, from the Sconce Group effective June 2, 2020. Saratech will take over all of Apex's PLM software license and subscription sales, support services, and training classes.
The Apex acquisition is directly in line with the long-term strategy of Saratech to expand the company's footprint as a premier engineering company providing services, PLM software, and manufacturing support throughout the United States. Customers will benefit from bolstered PLM software and support resources, ensuring the highest quality of service from Saratech.
"Saratech's acquisition of Apex is a win for both the Apex and Saratech customers," said Craig Radomski, Siemens VP, America's Channel. "Saratech, a consistently top-performing Siemens partner, has an outstanding technical team which will now become even better with the addition of the Apex engineers."
This key acquisition strengthens Saratech's presence in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. "We continue to build on our ability to support clients with all their engineering needs; from basic design support to their drive to Industry 4.0 and adoption of the Digital Twin," said Saeed Paydarfar, CEO, Saratech. "Today, more and more customers understand the criticality of having a strong PLM implementation to be competitive in industry."
About Saratech
Saratech is an award-winning provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions, including Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software, engineering and consulting services, and manufacturing hardware. The Saratech team helps customers optimize their engineering and manufacturing processes by providing extensive product development expertise and technologies. Saratech's goal is to help customers succeed by building long-term and resilient relationships. Saratech offers Siemens CAD/CAM/CAE/PDM software solutions and a full array of 3D printers, including HP, Markforged, and BigRep for both prototyping and production. Saratech is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California, with sales and technical coverage across the United States. Visit saratech.com for more information.
