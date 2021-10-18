COLOMBES, France, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sartomer, part of the Coating Solutions segment of Arkema, has launched a new global website at sartomer.com, designed to offer a best-in-class digital journey to its customers and prospects. For the first time, and with a brand new interface, information from EMEA, Americas and Asia is located on one website. The site makes it easy for users to discover global market solutions, innovations and sustainability strategy, as well as specialty resin, photoinitiator and additive product lines. Visitors can navigate deeper into products and resources within new regional hubs, with access to the latest generation of product finder tools.
These new product finders, available now across all three regions, are exclusive online product search tools that help formulators and chemists evaluate the best materials for their applications. They offer exceptionally advanced technical, application and performance selection features, as well as a thorough product comparison—all to support innovation. The regional hubs also contain a large library of documents and recorded webinars.
"Providing these leading-edge digital functionalities facilitates research and development with our customers, prospects and partners who turn to Sartomer as an experienced provider of innovative materials solutions and industry knowledge," said Laurent Peyronneau, CEO of Sartomer and VP of Arkema's Coating Solutions. "By making this transformation, we are leveraging the power of digital to enable advanced online services and customer intimacy as a new step of our digital roadmap and strategy."
"The website is designed to easily and thoroughly provide information that helps customers develop next-generation products, increase efficiency and improve time to market," said Julie Haevermans, Sartomer's Global Communication and Digital Marketing Director. "The new global website also includes a dedicated section on sustainability where customers can learn about our commitment to sustainable technologies, including safer products, renewable-based solutions, regulatory support and responsible manufacturing, to drive together healthy and environmentally safer innovation."
Visit Sartomer's global website at sartomer.com, or access our regional product and resources hubs directly for EMEA, Americas or Asia:
https://americas.sartomer.com/en/
About Sartomer
Sartomer is a premier global supplier of specialty chemicals for ultraviolet and electron beam (UV/EB), peroxide, and two-part epoxy/amine systems. For more than 60 years, Sartomer has pioneered the development of these advanced technologies, introducing hundreds of products that enhance performance in 3D printing, coatings, graphic arts, adhesives, advanced materials and other demanding applications. On Oct. 1, 2019, Arkema acquired Lambson Ltd. under its Sartomer business line. Lambson is specialized in photoinitiator systems, cationic resins and additives. These solutions provide the perfect complement to Sartomer's portfolio of solutions, which will boost development and the leadership position of the Group in the energy curing market. For more information, visit https://www.sartomer.com/en/.
About Arkema
Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials—Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions—accounting for some 82% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion in 2020 and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide. https://www.arkema.com/global/en/
