CARY, N.C., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the needs of learners and professionals adapting to new daily routines brought on by COVID-19, SAS has launched flexible, free options. From short videos to interactive online courses, the SAS® training resources can introduce beginners to programming or statistics, or lead to a valuable industry credential like the SAS AI and Machine Learning Professional.
"Our COVID-19 response is rooted in helping users and learners navigate the unprecedented changes to our professional and personal lives," said Sean O'Brien, Senior Vice President for Education at SAS. "While we understand that learning SAS may not be a top priority for everyone in these times, we want to make it as easy as we can for those who are interested and need to learn from home."
A variety of flexible, convenient options includes the SAS Academy for Data Science, which provides high-level data science training that culminates in credentials in data curation, advanced analytics, and AI and machine learning. A SAS Learning Subscription offers extensive e-learning, exclusive content, help from SAS experts and a path to certification. People who choose the more specialized SAS Customer Intelligence 360 Learning Subscription gain the latest skills in using advanced analytics to manage multi-channel customer experiences. SAS provides digital badging to anyone completing a course.
Learners get free access to the academy and learning subscription for 30 days. Learners have access to virtual labs in most courses to practice. And for those learners who prefer an instructor to guide them, SAS is expanding Live Web classes across the globe. Learners can interact with a live instructor and practice in software labs – just like an in-person class.
SAS has many other free education resources, including SAS University Edition, SAS® Viya® for Learners, programming and statistics courses, e-learning, hands-on video tutorials and webinars.
Learn more about remote learning and free online training.
Learn more about the SAS response to COVID-19.
About SAS
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.
SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.
Editorial Contact:
Trent Smith
Trent.Smith@sas.com
919-531-4726
sas.com/news