BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced it has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) "In Process" authorization, a precursor to becoming fully FedRAMP authorized. This designation underscores iboss' commitment to serving federal agencies and helping them ensure secure access to all applications from any device regardless of location. To lead iboss' federal government strategy, Craig Mueller recently joined iboss as the new Vice President of Federal Sales.
FedRAMP is a US government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The FedRAMP 'In Process' designation, was achieved under the sponsorship of International Trade Association. iboss is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace and is actively working with a 3PAO to achieve and complete its FedRAMP authorization.
"Until recently, there was a huge focus on securing an agency's perimeter by routing all incoming and outgoing internet traffic through a multiple security technology stack of appliances located at an agency data center or branch office location. However, this legacy approach does not effectively support the continued adoption of cloud applications, as well as the abundance of government personnel that will continue working remotely post-pandemic," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Craig has a proven track record of leading high performing Federal teams. We look forward to achieving FedRAMP authorization under his leadership, while helping Federal organizations adopt a zero trust architecture."
"iboss' innovative, cloud-native platform will help federal organizations solve the mission-critical need to securely connect users and devices to applications in our new hybrid work environment," said Mueller. "We're excited to be working with Government agencies as they begin to modernize their legacy architecture in support of the recent Executive Order, while moving toward secure cloud services and a zero trust architecture to support the needs of today's federal workforce."
About iboss
With over 4,000 customers, including the largest government, financial, insurance, energy and technology organizations, iboss provides users direct and secure access to cloud applications from wherever they work. iboss transitions organizations from protecting in-office workers to protecting the modern work-from-anywhere workforce while providing fast, secure, and direct connections to cloud applications to increase productivity and protect organizations from malware and data loss. A Gartner Magic Quadrant "Visionary", and backed by 230+ issued and pending patents, iboss processes and secures over 150 billion daily network transactions globally and has built the largest containerized cloud security fabric. The iboss Government Cloud Platform enables agencies to modernize their architecture, by reducing the dependency or eliminating the need for traditional network security appliances that are no longer effective at protecting today's hybrid workforce. Jumpstart your SASE transformation and experience the future of cloud security today at http://www.iboss.com.
Media Contact
Alison Raymond, iboss, 17814206337, alison.raymond@iboss.com
SOURCE iboss