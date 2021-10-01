BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that Expert Insights, the premier resource for organizations around the world to research and compare cybersecurity solutions, has named the company a winner in the Fall Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards. iboss was recognized as a top provider in the Best-Of Web Security award category.
'Best-Of' winners have been hand selected by Expert Insights' editorial team and highly experienced technical experts, highlighting the most innovative and powerful solutions currently on the market and giving them the recognition that they deserve. Awards are based on a number of factors—including product features, ease of use, market presence, and customer satisfaction scores.
iboss addresses today's challenge of securing network connectivity from any device to any application, while users work from anywhere. As companies of all sizes consider a long-term remote or hybrid work model, traditional on-premises network security solutions are simply no longer capable of ensuring users are both safe and productive. iboss efficiently and easily moves network security to the cloud, providing organizations and their employees fast and secure access to public and private applications. iboss' best-in-class platform allows users to quickly and securely access any cloud applications they need, such as Microsoft 365, Zoom, DropBox and more.
"The 'work from anywhere model' is here to stay," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "As employees continue to leverage cloud-based productivity apps, organizations need to follow suit with their network security and ensure their workforces have secure, fast and reliable internet connections. We're proud to be recognized as an industry leader by Expert Insight and look forward to helping more organizations modernize their security posture."
Built on a proprietary containerized architecture designed 100% for the cloud, iboss provides the fastest connections, lowest latency, best security and virtually all security capabilities needed to ensure fast, secure and direct connections to applications from anywhere. The easy set-up and powerful cloud-based protection make iboss the ideal solution for enterprise organizations that have a large remote or hybrid workforce. Today, iboss has more than 100 points of presence globally and provides more than 4000 global customers secure network connectivity from any device to any application, anywhere.
Expert Insights' Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards recognize the world's best cybersecurity companies and products based on research by Expert Insights' independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback and industry recognition. See the complete list of winners here: https://expertinsights.com/insights/the-top-10-web-security-solutions/.
About Expert Insights
Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies. We help users research hundreds of B2B solutions, with editorial buyers' guides, blog articles, industry analyses, interviews and technical product reviews written by industry experts. Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to make the right cybersecurity decisions with confidence.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that enables the modern workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and data loss prevention to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
