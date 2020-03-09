MANCHESTER, England, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SatixFy Space System, a provider of chips and space systems, today announced a new modem chip to be used over LEO, MEO and GEO systems, with appropriate doppler and fade profile performance. The Sx3099 hosts 1 to 8 modems with aggregated throughput of 1 Gsymb/sec in both Tx and Rx directions. A single Sx3099 chip provides a single 1 Gsymb/sec carrier 2 X 500 Msymb/sec "make before break" handover in LEO aero connectivity, 8 X 125 Msymb/sec or any combination of channels aggregated to 1 Gsymb/sec.
This is the first chip to fully support the entire DVB-S2X standard including all Beam Hopping modes as defined in the 2019 revision annex E. On top of previously defined formats, the chip includes all the new Super-frame format types 5, 6 and 7 ("point and shoot" Beam Hopping). Sx3099 includes native support for DVB-RCS2 400MHz transmission as well as complete Software Defined Radio (SDR) for any other waveform.
Employing state of the art demodulation techniques, Sx3099 exhibits best in class FER performance (0-0.3 dB away from DVB-S2X guidelines on all modcods). Due to the advanced silicon process, it has low power consumption and several power saving modes.
The chip connects with SatixFy's ESMA antennas over high speed SerDes lines. As an example – any type of SatixFy's electronically steered antenna can operate 8 beams simultaneously over a single Sx3099 through a single Ethernet port, for both data and control.
The chip operates in VLSNR modes down to -10db SNR and proprietary ELSNR modes (Extremely Low SNR) down to -20db SNR.
"The Sx3099 chip is first of its kind supporting LEO/GEO orbits with multiple modems capable of very high throughput," stated Yoel Gat, SatixFy Space System CEO. "It has provisions for both fixed and mobile applications and can serve as a baseline for future broadband satellite communication applications."
Sx3099 is provided in a compact 17x17mm fcBGA 625 balls package. Samples and Evaluation Boards will be available in September 2020. SatixFy is building a ToM (Terminal on Module) that includes the Sx3099 chip as well as up to 4GB LPDDR4, up to 1GB Flash, 64GB eMMC memory, Ethernet PHY, all relevant power rails, clocks, and interface connectors supporting all external interfaces including analog SerDes lines – all in a size not much bigger than a quarter coin.
SatixFy will showcase the Sx3099 chip, potential applications and ToM at the Satellite 2020 trade show, booth 1901, March 10-12 in Washington, D.C.
About SatixFy
SatixFy designs next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets. SatixFy's advanced modems radically increase system performance and reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals, payloads and gateway equipment with full support of advanced standards, such as DVB-S2X. The company delivers among others the industry's smallest VSAT as well as Electronically Steered Multibeam Antennas (ESMA) for a variety of mobility applications and services such as Connected Car, IoT, consumer broadband, in-flight connectivity, communication payloads and more.
