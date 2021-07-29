ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Satori Interactive, a user research and design firm with national reach and Fortune 500 clients, launches an exciting rebrand. The new logo, the Satori giraffe, is symbolic of the company's ability to look ahead, examine things from a higher level and accomplish goals that seem out of reach. Over the past 15 years, Satori has grown by making their clients' technology easy and enjoyable for their customers to use.
"The new brand is personally meaningful to our team because at Satori we are forward-thinking, we set aspirational, lofty goals and our standards are high above the average," said Fela Strickland-Smith, founder and UX/UI strategist at Satori. "Satori is the Japanese word for enlightenment because we're all about the 'aha' moment."
Satori has recently partnered with creative marketing firm, Liger Partners, who designed their updated brand. This new collaboration offers numerous benefits for both companies' current and potential clients, including an expanded roster of talented experts and a wider range of services, including full-service creative, marketing and public relations combined with award-winning UX/UI and research services.
"The rebrand symbolizes Satori's exciting future and aligns the Satori and Liger brands. Liger Partners is known for our Liger logo, which fits nicely with Satori's new giraffe. Together the combined visuals show we're powerful, tenacious, fearless and absolutely unstoppable," said Eric Holtzclaw, chief visionary partner at Liger.
Satori delivers creative digital solutions for amazing customer experiences. A top-notch roster of researchers, designers, developers, and project managers create technologically-innovative user interfaces with humanity and heart. When they began in 2004, most businesses didn't know they needed to focus on their customers' digital experiences. But the dawn of the smartphone and personal apps created a major growth spurt for Satori, as the need for UX research and user-based design became a necessity for most businesses. Now, Satori works with some of the most prestigious brands in Georgia and the nation, including Ritz-Carlton, Harris Teeter, Lowes, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Satori Interactive is a user research and design firm that takes ideas from vision to reality and makes tech easy and enjoyable for customers to use. No matter what digital business application is needed, the Satori team of researchers, designers, developers, and project managers create a technologically-innovative experience with humanity and heart. The Atlanta based agency offers numerous services, including UX and UI design, user research, proof of concept, and more. Satori, a female and minority-owned business, was named one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2014-2015. Connect with Satori on Linked-in/satori-Interactive, @Satori, or the website for more information. For more information about Liger Partners connect via Linked-in/LigerPartners, @LigerPartners, or Facebook, or visit the website.
