The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Saudi Arabia will increase from US$ 7,644.5 million in 2020 to reach US$ 11,376.0 million by 2025.
The growing adoption of prepaid payment instruments such as digital wallets is driving the growth of the prepaid card industry in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the growth in e-commerce shopping has also supported the adoption of prepaid cards in the country. With more than a year into the global pandemic, the adoption of prepaid payment instruments is rising, and consumer appetite for it is growing fast.
E-commerce transactions driving the growth for prepaid card segment in Saudi Arabia:
E-commerce transactions, especially those in the fashion, electronics, and grocery sectors, have witnessed significant growth over the last few quarters. The region went into various stages of lockdown, therefore, forcing consumers to increase their online spending. This has resulted in growing business for prepaid card services. For instance,
LikeCard, the prepaid card service in Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries, was recording 80,000 purchase orders on a daily basis. Notably, the prepaid card provider has more than 4 million users in the region and has partnered with 70 plus regional and international e-commerce platforms.
Moreover, this growing adoption of prepaid payment instruments has also resulted in rising investment opportunities for FinTech prepaid providers.
- Riyadh-based FinTech Hala, which provides financial services to SMEs, including a Mada prepaid card, raised US$6.5 million in March 2021.
- In January 2021, another Riyadh-based FinTech Hakbah raised US$1.2 million for its alternative savings platform.
Scope:
Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025
Saudi Arabia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Saudi Arabia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
Saudi Arabia General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Saudi Arabia Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Saudi Arabia Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Saudi Arabia Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Saudi Arabia Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Saudi Arabia Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
