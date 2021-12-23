CHENGDU, China, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VideoProc team from Digiarty Software kicks off up to 50% off Christmas and After-Christmas sales today by offering Xmas coupons of VideoProc Converter. The online promotion is valid today through January 1, 2022, from https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm.
Each year, Christmas and Boxing Day deals begin creeping up earlier and earlier. "This shows the urgent demand of customers. We at Digiarty are greeting with one of the biggest sale days of the year and providing the best chance for users to snag favorable holiday discounts. You can score deals on gifts for yourself and your families through such Christmas sales", says Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to say Merry Christmas to all of our customers around the world and wish you a healthy and pleasant 2022. In the coming year, we'll not only provide new products and services, but enhance the existing software to a great extent", Jack continues.
Along with the outlook in the coming year, the VideoProc team is also looking back on the important things that happened to VideoProc Converter, the all-in-one video converter software, throughout 2021. The highlights include:
1. The Inclusion of HDR10 Support
HDR10 adopts the PQ transfer function, which is more advanced compatible with SDR display. But for general users, it turns out to be a dimmed and washed-out look, not as bright and colorful as intended by HDR content creators.
VideoProc Converter applied an intelligent algorithm for HDR tone mapping to SDR by taking advantage of how the human eye adjusts luminance levels for high dynamic range scenes and preserves the local contrast accordingly. In that way, even if the consumer doesn't have a fancy HDR display, which is true for general users, one can still enjoy the content without noticing the difference.
2. The Better Support of AV1 Decoder
VideoProc Converter improved the support for AV1 videos. Users can process any AV1 videos even on slow and old computers, convert AV1 to HEVC (H265), AVC (H264), VP9, and download AV1 videos online to enjoy more high-quality and 4K/5K/8K videos.
3. The New Feature of Estimating Video Size
In most cases, people convert or edit videos for sharing with others through emails, social platforms, or apps. So they need to know the output file size before exporting a video. VideoProc Converter added the feature of estimating the output size in the Option section such that one can decide which resolution, video codec, frame rate, or Bit Rate to choose before compressing and encoding.
Other New Features and Improvements
- Compatible with Windows 11 and macOS 12 Monterey
- Added new output profiles for iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max/mini.
- Improved the output video quality under Intel/AMD hardware encoding.
- Improved the processing speed of 4K, HDR videos under NVIDIA and AMD GPU acceleration.
- Improved the parsing and analysis of non-standard AVCHD formats.
- Improved the output quality of VFR to CFR while keeping A/V sync.
Pricing and Availability
VideoProc Converter is a one-stop video processing software application for Windows and Mac users. It serves as a pack to convert, rip, edit, compress, download, and record.
The full lifetime licensed VideoProc Converter is now available at $37.95 only, at half the price. Any customer can save big and also get free gifts from the Christmas Sales 2021 before January 1, 2022.
About Digiarty Software, Inc.
Digiarty Software, Inc. is a leading company in the multimedia software industry founded in 2006. Video editor, video recorder, video converter, video downloader, DVD ripper, DVD backup, iPhone manager, are representing functions of its users-favored products. With 15 years of development, Digiarty has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry.
To get more info about the company, please visit the official website: https://www.videoproc.com.
