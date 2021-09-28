PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that Save Consulting Group has decided to use InetSoft's Style Scope to deliver data visualizations and actionable insights to their customers.
Save Consulting Group is a shareholder-driven company that offers efficient and effective business intelligence solutions in the Compliance & Information Management area. Their corporate know-how is based on the thirty years of experience in the banking and financial sector relating to the development of Regulatory Reporting systems and similar management implementation activities. Their innovative cloud based environments support data governance, automatically generate surveys required by supervisory bodies, and translate regulations as necessary. In addition to providing support services for the preparation of financial statements, governance and the production of supervisory reports, they offer interested intermediaries the opportunity to participate in conferences and round tables to update and discuss their issues and better benefit from Save Consulting's experience in banking and finance.
Save Consulting Group was looking for a dashboard tool to perform data quality checks and what if analysis. They needed a tool that was both user friendly but also offered JavaScript and SQL scripting for greater flexibility. After evaluating several solutions, Save Consulting Group selected InetSoft's Style Scope.
"We wanted to offer our clients more insights into their data, with key metrics displayed in an intuitive way," expresses Alessandra Ullo, BI Specialist at Save Consulting Group. "InetSoft's tool enables us to do that with an interface that is user friendly to both developers and end users."
"Every aspect of InetSoft's solution is created with ease of use in mind," explains Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "IT will experience a smooth and easy setup and deployment, and end users will find that many of the small modifications they require can be completed without technical help."
InetSoft's Style Scope is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of interactive dashboards, and visual analyses. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.
To learn more about InetSoft's Style Scope, view a demo, or read customer reviews, and download a free evaluation copy, please visit https://www.inetsoft.com/evaluate.
About Save Consulting Group
About InetSoft
Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling, interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.
