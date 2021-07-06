WASHINGTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, is proud to announce the company has been selected as the list brokerage and management, analytics and data processing service provider by Save the Children.
"Save the Children is excited to strategically partner with the AudienceFirst Media team," said Karen Barr, senior director of supporter acquisition and retention at Save the Children. "We believe this partnership will further our connection with supporters through the data-driven guidance provided by AudienceFirst Media so we may further our mission of providing a healthy start and essential resources for children around the world."
AudienceFirst Media will acquire new supporters through innovative, data-driven techniques utilizing all platforms to advance the charity's mission to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm, every day and in times of crisis.
"AudienceFirst Media is dedicated to providing advanced merge/purse data processing and forward-thinking, data-driven digital marketing strategies that go beyond direct mail to support multitouch campaigns," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Save the Children will benefit from their continuous in-depth analysis to guide strategic decisions towards expansive growth and cost-effective strategy."
AudienceFirst Media will guide Save the Children's supporter process with forward-thinking strategies that effectively identify the best audiences to optimize performance and maximize investment.
"These unusual times have added a unique layer of importance to the work we do with our clients and their current and potential supporters," said John Ernst, president of AudienceFirst Media. "We are grateful to be a part of Save the Children's mission to help more than a billion children and their families by providing industry knowledge to inspire current and future supporters to further their impact."
About Save the Children
Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since being founded more than 100 years ago, they have changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, Save the Children gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. They do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and future.
About AudienceFirst Media
AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, is a recognized industry leader in data solutions with unmatched expertise in creating successful data-driven integrated strategies for nonprofits, publishers, catalog, and retail clients across a wide range of verticals. We deliver forward-thinking strategies that effectively identify the best audiences to optimize performance, maximize investment and monetize your data assets.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
