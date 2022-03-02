TEL AVIV and NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laminar, a public cloud data security provider, today announced that it will be sponsoring the first-ever Cloud Data Security Summit in partnership with ISMG. While many cloud security providers tackle infrastructure protection, the majority ignore the treasure that truly needs protecting – the data itself. This summit will explore the importance of securing data across public cloud environments, demonstrate the risk shadow data poses and provide a glimpse into the future of cloud data security.
WHO:
- Josh Jaffe, VP, security, Dell will be presenting emerging trends that are currently driving change within the tech industry.
- Nick Shevelyov, CSO, Silicon Valley Bank will highlight the balancing act between data-centric security and resource-centric security.
- Michael Schrank, CISO, Major Sporting Goods Company will be sharing his experience on the drivers behind cloud migration and its challenges for data security.
- Rich Baich, CISO, AIG will be sharing his experiences dealing with cloud data security challenges.
- Amit Shaked, CEO & co-founder of Laminar will be sharing his knowledge on the importance of tackling the cloud data security issue and will be open to a Q&A.
- Fernando Montenegro, senior principal analyst, Omdia will dive into what it takes to secure data across cloud environments.
- Tari Schreider, strategic advisor, Aite-Novarica Group-Cybersecurity Practice will be joining Fernando on discussing cloud environments along with "gotchas" to look out for when seeking greater visibility.
- Frank Dickson, program vice president, security & trust, IDC will break down the increase in data democratization, the lack of talent, cloud tech sprawl and the resulting evidence of significantly increased cloud data breaches, and more.
- Andy Smith, CMO, Laminar will be presenting on how security organizations are evolving to become more data-centric and touch on the latest cybersecurity trends in 2022.
WHAT: A summit hosted by Laminar and ISMG, about joining forces, safely accelerating cloud adoption, increasing data democratization, and more. It will offer actionable education and exclusive networking opportunities with attendees' peers and the summit's subject matter expert speakers.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT
WHERE: Virtual summit event. Register here.
About Laminar
Laminar delivers data leakage protection for everything you build and run in the cloud. Laminar's Cloud Data Security Platform is the first solution on the market delivering data-centric cloud security that allows you to Discover, Secure and Monitor your sensitive cloud data. Continuously Discover and classify new datastores for complete visibility, Secure data by improving risk posture, and actively Monitor for egress and access anomalies. Complete data observability for everything running in your public cloud accounts. Both agentless and asynchronous monitoring of datastores, compute as well as data egress channels allow sanctioned data movements and alert when something's wrong. Data protection teams can reduce the attack surface, detect real-time data leaks and get back in control of their data. Founded in 2020 by a brilliant team of award-winning Israeli red team experts, Laminar is proudly backed by Insight Partners, TLV Partners, and SentinelOne. To find out more please visit laminarsecurity.com.
