LUND, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 2020 will be digital. It will start at 14:00 CET and end latest 16.00 CET. More information will come regarding registration.

For more information:

Johan Lundin
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Assistant Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/save-the-date,c3201128

The following files are available for download:

 

