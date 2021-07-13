ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAVIC, Inc. (SAVIC) a leading global provider of Digital platform offerings, announced today that it is expanding its global footprint by opening a new office in one of the leading US tech hubs, Florida, St. Petersburg delivering cloud, rise with SAP, HANA Migrations, data and digital modernization support for customers across a range of Consumer Products, Retail, Chemical, Pharma and Industrial Machinery.
SAVIC's expansion in the US is part of its strategic growth plan MOONSHOT 2027. The pandemic accelerated the need for corporate enterprises to expand digital modernization capabilities, migrate to Lean Digital HANA, and enhance data capabilities. To help address these transformation needs within the North American market, Florida offers a thriving, diverse IT sector for SAVIC to attract top talent and grow its global footprint. SAVIC has an incredible story built on delivering quality consulting, SAP Partnership and Digital platforms along with a organizational culture built on life long learning and technology excellence," said Senthil Kumar, Group CEO, SAVIC Inc.
SAVIC is committed to bring global experts to the region with deep local commercial and technology experience. Yuvraj Thombre - Vice President, with 15+ years as a leader in SAP consulting will lead SAVIC US. He has built various industry solutions at SAVIC and in the past has successfully expanded Asia Pacific & Middle East presence. He has won various awards in India and in Asia Pacific Region for SAVIC. He successfully represented SAVIC to be front runner in the United VAR partnership globally.
Media Contact
YUVRAJ THOMBRE, SAVIC Inc, +1 (806) 8080803, yuvraj.thombre@savictech.com
SOURCE SAVIC Inc