FRESNO, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sawatsky Realtors® today announced Cygnus Estates, Sawatsky Real Estate Associates, and a partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The collaboration will ensure that Cygnus Estates' and Sawatsky Real Estate Associates' high-tech, high-touch service is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Cygnus Estates was founded by award-winning, tech-savvy agent Catherine Sawatsky. With over $178 million in career transactions, Sawatsky has a proven record of success and wide-ranging knowledge of the Fresno and Madera County markets. She ranked in the top 1% of producing agents at her previous brokerage for a decade and is a Million Dollar Guild member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.
Cygnus Estates is a growing group of top real estate professionals who understand the great significance of homeownership and are eager to help people to elevate their lifestyles, build wealth, and create long-term security. At Cygnus Estates, buyers and sellers are able to enlist the help of Sawatsky Real Estate Associates, formerly Sawatsky Realtors®. Composed of Catherine, Caitlin, and Aaron Sawatsky, Sawatsky Real Estate Associates continues to serve clients in the manner they've come to expect over the past 17 years. The two firms work alongside each other and serve the Central Valley, with a focus on Fresno and Clovis.
Partnering with Side will ensure Cygnus Estates remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Cygnus Estates with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Cygnus Estates will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At Cygnus Estates and Sawatsky Real Estate Associates, we believe that a winning real estate transaction is a life-changer, and our highest aim is doing whatever it takes to deliver results," said Catherine Sawatsky. "With Side supplying world-class tech and handling a good deal of our administrative and legal heavy lifting, we can concentrate on growing our business, improving clients' lives, and closing deals."
Cygnus Estates and Sawatsky Real Estate Associates provide the resources and results of a large agency in a high-tech, high-touch boutique setting. Data-driven, loyal, innovative, and always reachable, their agents have a comprehensive understanding of the Fresno and Madera County markets. They go above and beyond to help their clients elevate their lifestyles and position them to create future wealth and long-term security. For more information, visit http://www.homesbycygnus.com.
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
