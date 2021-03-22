NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, as the nation inches toward normalcy, parents across the country are clamoring for summer camps as a way to engage their children in outdoor activities with their peers again. Today, Sawyer – the leading online educational marketplace and booking platform for infants, toddlers and children – launched its Summer Camps Hub, providing parents a one-stop-shop to preview, select favorites, and book summer camps from across the country - online and in-person.
Parents across the country can book camps from one week to the entire summer for children at any age. Popular camp destinations include:
–New York City summer camps (including Hamptons camps)
Data from a recent analysis of thousands of Sawyer users from 2019 and 2020 showed over 50% of camps are booked at least two months in advance, though early demand is expected to climb this year due to increased anticipation. Following months of isolation indoors amid pandemic lockdowns, parents are expressing specific interest in camps that will keep their children active, namely dance, sports and exercise. Art, STEM, theater and outdoor camps continue to be the top camp categories - outdoor & nature camp sign-ups have dramatically increased over the last two years.
Along with unveiling the hub, Sawyer has also released safety guidelines and precautions for summer camps to safeguard against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines include:
–Update health and safety page on website prior to camp starting
–Simplify cancellation and transfer policies to be more customer friendly
–Have downloadable safety checklists to adhere to CDC guidelines
–Install dividers where appropriate
–Create friendly temperature stations at entrance and implement check-in/check-out procedures
–Establish new capacity guidelines and reevaluate seating and workstation options
–Update business hours to establish thorough cleaning breaks between camps
–Ensure an abundant supply of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, gloves and masks
"After the most difficult year of our lifetimes, parents and families are eager for children to be back outside learning and playing again with their peers," said Marissa Evans Alden, CEO and co-founder of Sawyer. "Enrichment is a cornerstone of every child's development and after a year of isolation, summer camps will be a much-needed outlet for expression for children as they discover new passions and mingle with friends, old and new. We look forward to helping families find their favorite camp and get children back learning and growing again in a safe way."
After being evenly split between virtual and in-person offerings in 2020, summer camps are poised to be predominantly in-person as families seek outdoor activities for children. Families always have the option of online camps, and there has been an increase in virtual summer camp options as well. Public health experts like former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb have expressed confidence in a safe return to in-person summer camps this year as cases decline and lockdowns ease across the country. For more information and to book your child's summer camp, please visit hisawyer.com/p/summer-camps-for-kids.
