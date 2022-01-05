LAS VEGAS and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dayrize, a climate-tech company that provides environmental and social impact transparency to bring global consumption within planetary boundaries, today announced plans to debut its new environmental impact assessment technology, which rapidly and cost-effectively evaluates the environmental impact of consumer products at global scale. Dayrize will showcase its new environmental impact assessment technology at CES 2022 at CES Unveiled on Monday evening, January 3 at the Mandalay Bay hotel, and from January 5 - 8, 2022 at the Venetian Expo, Eureka Park, Booth 61928. View a short video about Dayrize here.
Existing impact measurements for consumer products are time-consuming and expensive, making them out of reach for most businesses. Dayrize's new assessment technology evaluates the environmental impact of a product in minutes instead of months, reduces the cost from up to $30K per product to $60 per year — the equivalent of $5 per month — and makes the impact measurement of consumer products cost effective and accessible to both large and small companies. As a result, brands have the ability to drive more sales with climate-conscious consumers, build higher brand value and reduce costs, while consumers have the ability to shop for the most sustainable products all in one place.
"Dayrize eliminates greenwashing and transforms the way environmental impact measurement of consumer products is done. Our technology helps companies improve the sustainability of their products and also answer the accelerating consumer demand for sustainable goods. Consumers are looking to buy more sustainable alternatives, but are unable to make informed decisions due to a lack of information on the environmental and social impact of products. Dayrize offers tremendous transparency by accurately assessing the environmental impact of all consumer products, making it accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes to make shopping for sustainable products a reality," said Austin Simms, co-founder of Dayrize.
How Dayrize Works and Dayrize Scoring Methodology.
Dayrize's new environmental impact assessment technology uses complex algorithms combined with geospatial mapping to assess the environmental impact of any consumer product. The complex scoring system aggregates the information for each product into a simple score out of 100 called the Dayrize Score, which allows consumers to easily understand and compare the sustainability of products as they shop. The Dayrize Score is based on the principle that a truly sustainable product is one that fulfills a meaningful purpose, it is designed in a circular manner, it is non-hazardous, responsibly sourced, fully recyclable and regenerative. The Dayrize Score evaluates five key factors across the entire product cycle — from raw material extraction to disposal — to provide a holistic assessment of sustainability performance:
- Circularity: How well an individual product minimises waste by reusing and recycling resources to create a closed loop system.
- Climate Impact: How greenhouse gas intensive the production of the product has been.
- Ecosystem Impact: What the impact of the product is on biodiversity and water depletion.
- Livelihoods and Wellbeing: How each product impacts the health and wellbeing of the people involved in creating it.
- Purpose: How meaningful a product's purpose is by looking at the value that it provides, and the potential it has to be an accelerator for good.
Following the robust scoring process of each product, Dayrize provides brands with a consumer-facing widget they can use to display the sustainability credentials for each of their scored products on their website. The widget lists the water, land and CO2 impact and planetary savings of each product scored and also includes the Dayrize score icon. Additionally, brands who partner with Dayrize receive ongoing, detailed knowledge and insights on methods to reduce their impact, improve the sustainability of their products and raise their Dayrize Score. Dayrize also commits to reinvest 5% of its annual profits to support its brand partners in redesigning their products and value chains to lower their environmental impact.
"The methodology of the Dayrize Score factors in the various complexities and nuances of the entire production cycle. For example, the Dayrize Score not only considers how much land was used to make a product such as a t-shirt, but also considers the ecological sensitivity of the landscape in which it was produced and its likely impact on actual biodiversity loss," added Austin Simms, co-founder of Dayrize. "We believe you cannot change what you can't measure. Dayrize brings a high level of transparency to the environmental and social impact of products that helps businesses reduce their planetary impact and helps consumers make better informed, sustainable choices."
Dayrize is currently the fastest growing marketplace for sustainable products in the U.K., with the largest selection of high quality, ethical brands from across the fashion, health and beauty, homewares, baby toys, sports and outdoors categories. The company has signed commercial contracts with over 450 brands to assess their products, a monthly signing rate of more than 100 new brands, and is currently expanding its business across Europe, with plans to enter the U.S. market in 2022.
Developed by a renowned team of scientists with a passion for tackling global sustainability challenges and advancing a circular economy, the scoring methodology for Dayrize has been extensively peer reviewed by leading experts in the field.
About Dayrize
Dayrize is a climate-tech company that provides environmental and social impact transparency to bring global consumption within planetary boundaries. We believe that people can create real change with the right information. Our world-first proprietary technology is the only technology that rapidly assesses the environmental and social impact of individual consumer products and reduces the cost from tens of thousands of dollars per product to just $5 per month, making the impact measurement of products accessible to companies of all sizes. By measuring the impact of consumer products, we empower both businesses and consumers to reduce their environmental footprint.
Dayrize was founded in February 2020 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. For more information, see our social media channels LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or visit our website at dayrize.io or our consumer-facing e-commerce site, dayrize.com.
